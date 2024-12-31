ERP Soft Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.27
0.04
0.18
0.18
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.01
-0.05
-0.06
Working capital
0.2
0.02
0.01
0.03
Other operating items
Operating
0.4
0.02
0.12
0.12
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.13
0
-0.13
Free cash flow
0.41
0.15
0.12
0
Equity raised
5.84
5.61
5.18
4.95
Investing
0.05
0
0.21
0.25
Financing
0
0.08
0.08
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.31
5.83
5.59
5.2
