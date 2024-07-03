ERP Soft Systems Ltd Summary

ERP Soft Systems Limited was incorporated in India with limited liability on December 16, 1994. ERP Soft is a systems integrator based in India and United States specializing in Cloud Solutions such as ArcGIS, Salesforce, SuccessFactors, ARIBA, SAP, ERPNext and a range of Software and IT Services. The Company is into the business of Providing Software Support & Maintenance to the client. The Company has 100% Subsidiary company, liberty com LLC in USA is focusing on ERP, Business Intelligence/Analytics projects and staffing.Besides, the Company also engaged in back office support for Financial and Book Keeping and Tax Services. Consulting services are offered in the areas of ERP, BI areas. GIS is a strategic tool for making smarter, more economical decisions about locations and terrain. It offer custom GIS solutions for geospatial data capture, provisioning, mapping, photogrammetric services and more. The Company portfolio solutions includes packaged applications, custom application software development, deployment, maintenance and support services, business and IT consulting services, technology deployment and management services. As a part of routine services, it offer customized software solutions, packaged implementations, enterprise management solutions, application development and support services. Emerging areas such as enterprise risk management, compliance, IT outsourcing and knowledge process outsourcing are some of the main areas where the Company has been seeking growth. The Company is in the mode to expand its business, open up new areas of investment into banking, infrastructure projects, agricultural projects, power projects and insurance.The Company offer Building Information Modeling (BIM) services. In 2022, the Company set up and onboard organizational information into a SAP environment. It helped companies optimize and track sales cycles and business processes better with Salesforce. As businesses moved online, staying ahead of competition with the right applications and solutions was made essential. Secondly, their comprehensive set of tools and platforms has made this transition profitable. PHP scripts and CodeIgnitor framework are at the core of SecureShare. The Companys strength is in the global financial services market with its comprehensive solutions and it vastly expanded the business solutions portfolio to open further business opportunities. Finally, the consulting services are offered in the areas of business process re-engineering, risk and compliance, IT architecture, IT governance and process improvement. It is a process defined by ERP Soft Systems Ltds domain expertise and good practices.