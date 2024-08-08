|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|5 Sep 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|30th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 is scheduled to be 1held on Friday, 30th August, 2024 at 10:00 AM through Video Conferencing or Other Audio Visual means. Reschedule of AGM from 30th August, 2024 to 5th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024) Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024) AGM Outcome for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.