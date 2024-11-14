|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|ERP SOFT SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and Half year ended 30.09.2024. Outcome of board meeting held on 14-11-2024 for approval of un-audited financials for the quarter ended on 30-09-2024 un-audited financials (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on 30-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|ERP SOFT SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 and any other business with the permission of the Chair. Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Jul 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|Outcome of Board meeting
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|ERP SOFT SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Statements (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. 2. Audit Report (standalone and consolidated) for the year ended 31.03.2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of board meeting under regulation 30 read with 33 (3) (c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|ERP SOFT SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Results (standalone and consolidated ) for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. Un-audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
