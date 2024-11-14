iifl-logo-icon 1
ERP Soft Systems Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 14, 2025

ERP Soft Systems CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
ERP SOFT SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and Half year ended 30.09.2024. Outcome of board meeting held on 14-11-2024 for approval of un-audited financials for the quarter ended on 30-09-2024 un-audited financials (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on 30-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
ERP SOFT SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 and any other business with the permission of the Chair. Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting3 Jul 20243 Jul 2024
Outcome of Board meeting
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
ERP SOFT SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Statements (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. 2. Audit Report (standalone and consolidated) for the year ended 31.03.2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of board meeting under regulation 30 read with 33 (3) (c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
ERP SOFT SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Results (standalone and consolidated ) for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. Un-audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

