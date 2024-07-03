Escorp Asset Management Ltd Summary

Escorp Asset Management Limited was incorporated in Mumbai as Escorp Financial Service Private Limited on February 13, 2011 with the Registrar of Companies. The Company name was changed to Escorp Industries Private Limited vide certificate issued on July 23, 2013. Again, the name of the Company changed to Escorp Asset Management Private Limited and the certificate for the same was issued on August 18, 2016. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Escorp Asset Management Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 14, 2016 was issued to Company by Registrar of Companies. Company is engaged into business of providing Portfolio Management Services. The Company business represents the asset management arm of the group and purposes to carry out the following key activities are portfolio management services, research services, investment advisory, corporate treasury advisory, personal Tax Planning and advisory, Institutional Fund management and advisory and financial planning and other personal finance advisory.Portfolio Management Services (PMS), service offered by the Portfolio Manager, is an investment portfolio in stocks, fixed income, debt, cash, structured products and other individual securities, managed by a professional money manager that can potentially be tailored to meet specific investment objectives. The Company operate 3 Portfolio Management Services comprising of Discretionary, Non-Discretionary and Advisory. Under Discretionary Services, the choice as well as the timings of the investment decisions rest solely with the Portfolio Manager. Under Non-Discretionary services, the portfolio manager only suggests the investment ideas. The choice as well as the timings of the investment decisions rest solely with the Investor. However, the execution of trade is done by the portfolio manager. Under Advisory services, the portfolio manager only suggests the investment ideas. The choice as well as the execution of the investment decisions rest solely with the Investor.Due to change in major shareholding pattern, the Company became a subsidiary of Aryaman Financial Services Limited in 2016. The Company applied with SEBI for registration as a Portfolio Manager in 2016. The Company propose a Public Issue of 21,60,000 Equity Shares by raising capital of Rs 3.24 Crores through Fresh Issue.