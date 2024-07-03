Summary

Escorp Asset Management Limited was incorporated in Mumbai as Escorp Financial Service Private Limited on February 13, 2011 with the Registrar of Companies. The Company name was changed to Escorp Industries Private Limited vide certificate issued on July 23, 2013. Again, the name of the Company changed to Escorp Asset Management Private Limited and the certificate for the same was issued on August 18, 2016. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Escorp Asset Management Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 14, 2016 was issued to Company by Registrar of Companies. Company is engaged into business of providing Portfolio Management Services. The Company business represents the asset management arm of the group and purposes to carry out the following key activities are portfolio management services, research services, investment advisory, corporate treasury advisory, personal Tax Planning and advisory, Institutional Fund management and advisory and financial planning and other personal finance advisory.Portfolio Management Services (PMS), service offered by the Portfolio Manager, is an investment portfolio in stocks, fixed income, debt, cash, structured products and other individual securities, managed by a professional money manager that can potentially be tailored to meet specific investment objectives. The Company operate 3 Portfolio Management Services comprising of Discretionary, Non

