Escorp Asset Management Ltd Share Price

58.05
(-4.99%)
Jan 2, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open58.05
  • Day's High58.05
  • 52 Wk High85.99
  • Prev. Close61.1
  • Day's Low58.05
  • 52 Wk Low 45.81
  • Turnover (lac)3.86
  • P/E3.74
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value44.36
  • EPS15.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)64.53
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Escorp Asset Management Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

58.05

Prev. Close

61.1

Turnover(Lac.)

3.86

Day's High

58.05

Day's Low

58.05

52 Week's High

85.99

52 Week's Low

45.81

Book Value

44.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

64.53

P/E

3.74

EPS

15.52

Divi. Yield

0

Escorp Asset Management Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Escorp Asset Management Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Escorp Asset Management Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.61%

Non-Promoter- 32.38%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Escorp Asset Management Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.12

11.12

6.67

6.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.2

31.2

27.44

17.99

Net Worth

49.32

42.32

34.11

24.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

0.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

0

EBIT growth

0

Net profit growth

0

No Record Found

Escorp Asset Management Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Escorp Asset Management Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Shripal Shah

Executive Director

Shreyas Shah

Independent Director

Darshit Parikh

Independent Director

Haresh P Sanghvi

Independent Director

Supriya Tatkar

Company Secretary

Chaitali Pansari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Reenal Khandelwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Escorp Asset Management Ltd

Summary

Escorp Asset Management Limited was incorporated in Mumbai as Escorp Financial Service Private Limited on February 13, 2011 with the Registrar of Companies. The Company name was changed to Escorp Industries Private Limited vide certificate issued on July 23, 2013. Again, the name of the Company changed to Escorp Asset Management Private Limited and the certificate for the same was issued on August 18, 2016. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Escorp Asset Management Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 14, 2016 was issued to Company by Registrar of Companies. Company is engaged into business of providing Portfolio Management Services. The Company business represents the asset management arm of the group and purposes to carry out the following key activities are portfolio management services, research services, investment advisory, corporate treasury advisory, personal Tax Planning and advisory, Institutional Fund management and advisory and financial planning and other personal finance advisory.Portfolio Management Services (PMS), service offered by the Portfolio Manager, is an investment portfolio in stocks, fixed income, debt, cash, structured products and other individual securities, managed by a professional money manager that can potentially be tailored to meet specific investment objectives. The Company operate 3 Portfolio Management Services comprising of Discretionary, Non
Company FAQs

What is the Escorp Asset Management Ltd share price today?

The Escorp Asset Management Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹58.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Escorp Asset Management Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Escorp Asset Management Ltd is ₹64.53 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Escorp Asset Management Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Escorp Asset Management Ltd is 3.74 and 1.31 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Escorp Asset Management Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Escorp Asset Management Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Escorp Asset Management Ltd is ₹45.81 and ₹85.99 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Escorp Asset Management Ltd?

Escorp Asset Management Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.88%, 3 Years at 59.60%, 1 Year at 14.38%, 6 Month at -24.75%, 3 Month at -1.44% and 1 Month at -1.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Escorp Asset Management Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Escorp Asset Management Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.62 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.38 %

