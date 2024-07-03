Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹58.05
Prev. Close₹61.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.86
Day's High₹58.05
Day's Low₹58.05
52 Week's High₹85.99
52 Week's Low₹45.81
Book Value₹44.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)64.53
P/E3.74
EPS15.52
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.12
11.12
6.67
6.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.2
31.2
27.44
17.99
Net Worth
49.32
42.32
34.11
24.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
0
EBIT growth
0
Net profit growth
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Shripal Shah
Executive Director
Shreyas Shah
Independent Director
Darshit Parikh
Independent Director
Haresh P Sanghvi
Independent Director
Supriya Tatkar
Company Secretary
Chaitali Pansari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Reenal Khandelwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Escorp Asset Management Ltd
Summary
Escorp Asset Management Limited was incorporated in Mumbai as Escorp Financial Service Private Limited on February 13, 2011 with the Registrar of Companies. The Company name was changed to Escorp Industries Private Limited vide certificate issued on July 23, 2013. Again, the name of the Company changed to Escorp Asset Management Private Limited and the certificate for the same was issued on August 18, 2016. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Escorp Asset Management Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 14, 2016 was issued to Company by Registrar of Companies. Company is engaged into business of providing Portfolio Management Services. The Company business represents the asset management arm of the group and purposes to carry out the following key activities are portfolio management services, research services, investment advisory, corporate treasury advisory, personal Tax Planning and advisory, Institutional Fund management and advisory and financial planning and other personal finance advisory.Portfolio Management Services (PMS), service offered by the Portfolio Manager, is an investment portfolio in stocks, fixed income, debt, cash, structured products and other individual securities, managed by a professional money manager that can potentially be tailored to meet specific investment objectives. The Company operate 3 Portfolio Management Services comprising of Discretionary, Non
The Escorp Asset Management Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹58.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Escorp Asset Management Ltd is ₹64.53 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Escorp Asset Management Ltd is 3.74 and 1.31 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Escorp Asset Management Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Escorp Asset Management Ltd is ₹45.81 and ₹85.99 as of 02 Jan ‘25
Escorp Asset Management Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.88%, 3 Years at 59.60%, 1 Year at 14.38%, 6 Month at -24.75%, 3 Month at -1.44% and 1 Month at -1.19%.
