Escorp Asset Management Ltd Balance Sheet

55.15
(-5.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.12

11.12

6.67

6.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.2

31.2

27.44

17.99

Net Worth

49.32

42.32

34.11

24.66

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2.04

3.54

2.53

1.32

Total Liabilities

51.36

45.86

36.64

25.98

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

36.76

39.09

32.39

25.51

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.04

0.03

-0.18

0.09

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.06

0.09

0.04

0.01

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.25

0.15

0.11

0.11

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.35

-0.2

-0.33

-0.03

Cash

14.64

6.73

4.42

0.37

Total Assets

51.35

45.85

36.63

25.97

