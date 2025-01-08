Escorp Asset Management Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.12
11.12
6.67
6.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.2
31.2
27.44
17.99
Net Worth
49.32
42.32
34.11
24.66
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.04
3.54
2.53
1.32
Total Liabilities
51.36
45.86
36.64
25.98
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
36.76
39.09
32.39
25.51
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.04
0.03
-0.18
0.09
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.06
0.09
0.04
0.01
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.25
0.15
0.11
0.11
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.35
-0.2
-0.33
-0.03
Cash
14.64
6.73
4.42
0.37
Total Assets
51.35
45.85
36.63
25.97
