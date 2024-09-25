AGM 25/09/2024 Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015- Proceedings of 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024) Submission of Scrutinizer report and Voting Result for 13th AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)