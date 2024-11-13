|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Escorp Asset Management Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for half year ended September 30 2024 and other items. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024 for Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for Half Year ended. September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|Escorp Asset Management Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Escorp Asset Management Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 23 2024 to discuss and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for Half Year and Year ended March 31 2024 and thereon and any other business with permission of Chair. In continuation of our letter dated May 15, 2024, pursuant to regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on May 23, 2024, inter alia considered and approved as attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Mar 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|With reference to the above subject matter and in compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, i.e., March 21, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved as attached.
