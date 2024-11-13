Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Euphoria Infotech (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve inter-alia the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 18 May 2024

Euphoria Infotech (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the half and year ended March 31 2024 To consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the half year and financial year ended March 31, 2024. Results for the half and financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Apr 2024 20 Apr 2024