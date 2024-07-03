Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹61.41
Prev. Close₹60.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.73
Day's High₹61.41
Day's Low₹61.41
52 Week's High₹199.5
52 Week's Low₹55
Book Value₹50.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.82
P/E19.25
EPS3.19
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.9
1.94
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.72
2.16
2.79
2.57
Net Worth
14.62
4.1
2.8
2.58
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
6.01
7.37
4.65
5.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.01
7.37
4.65
5.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.01
0.29
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Euphoria Infotech (India) Ltd
Summary
Euphoria Infotech (India) Ltd was originally incorporated on May 28, 2001 as a Private Limited Company with the name Euphoria Infotech (India) Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, Company got converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Euphoria Infotech (India) Limited through a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on May 22, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal.The Company is a a full-stack IT and ITes solution, based out at Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company was kick started in 2001 by Founder Mr. Shamba Bhanja to encourage multiple aspects of networking, software design, quality assurance and internet technology. As of today, the Company provide high-end IT and ITeS solution in the field of Citizen Centric Application, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), E-Commerce, Application Programming Interface (API), Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud based Tools and Application, Data Management etc. using standard software practices or through customised software development model which is backed by advanced technology and efficient team of software developers by undergoing continuous R&D activity.The offerings have been classified into five broad categories, viz. customized software, e-commerce, IoT, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Presently, the Company is into the business of customized web application development for industry and general citizen
Read More
The Euphoria Infotech India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹61.41 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Euphoria Infotech India Ltd is ₹17.82 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Euphoria Infotech India Ltd is 19.25 and 1.22 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Euphoria Infotech India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Euphoria Infotech India Ltd is ₹55 and ₹199.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Euphoria Infotech India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -66.17%, 6 Month at -7.65%, 3 Month at -12.28% and 1 Month at -4.05%.
