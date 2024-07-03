Summary

Euphoria Infotech (India) Ltd was originally incorporated on May 28, 2001 as a Private Limited Company with the name Euphoria Infotech (India) Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, Company got converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Euphoria Infotech (India) Limited through a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on May 22, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal.The Company is a a full-stack IT and ITes solution, based out at Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company was kick started in 2001 by Founder Mr. Shamba Bhanja to encourage multiple aspects of networking, software design, quality assurance and internet technology. As of today, the Company provide high-end IT and ITeS solution in the field of Citizen Centric Application, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), E-Commerce, Application Programming Interface (API), Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud based Tools and Application, Data Management etc. using standard software practices or through customised software development model which is backed by advanced technology and efficient team of software developers by undergoing continuous R&D activity.The offerings have been classified into five broad categories, viz. customized software, e-commerce, IoT, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Presently, the Company is into the business of customized web application development for industry and general citizen

