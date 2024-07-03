iifl-logo-icon 1
Euphoria Infotech (India) Ltd Share Price

61.41
(2.18%)
Jan 3, 2025

  • Open61.41
  • Day's High61.41
  • 52 Wk High199.5
  • Prev. Close60.1
  • Day's Low61.41
  • 52 Wk Low 55
  • Turnover (lac)0.73
  • P/E19.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value50.39
  • EPS3.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.82
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Euphoria Infotech (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

61.41

Prev. Close

60.1

Turnover(Lac.)

0.73

Day's High

61.41

Day's Low

61.41

52 Week's High

199.5

52 Week's Low

55

Book Value

50.39

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.82

P/E

19.25

EPS

3.19

Divi. Yield

0

Euphoria Infotech (India) Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Euphoria Infotech (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Euphoria Infotech (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.64%

Non-Promoter- 36.35%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Euphoria Infotech (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.9

1.94

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.72

2.16

2.79

2.57

Net Worth

14.62

4.1

2.8

2.58

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

6.01

7.37

4.65

5.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.01

7.37

4.65

5.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.01

0.29

0.01

Euphoria Infotech (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Euphoria Infotech (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Euphoria Infotech (India) Ltd

Summary

Euphoria Infotech (India) Ltd was originally incorporated on May 28, 2001 as a Private Limited Company with the name Euphoria Infotech (India) Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, Company got converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Euphoria Infotech (India) Limited through a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on May 22, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal.The Company is a a full-stack IT and ITes solution, based out at Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company was kick started in 2001 by Founder Mr. Shamba Bhanja to encourage multiple aspects of networking, software design, quality assurance and internet technology. As of today, the Company provide high-end IT and ITeS solution in the field of Citizen Centric Application, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), E-Commerce, Application Programming Interface (API), Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud based Tools and Application, Data Management etc. using standard software practices or through customised software development model which is backed by advanced technology and efficient team of software developers by undergoing continuous R&D activity.The offerings have been classified into five broad categories, viz. customized software, e-commerce, IoT, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Presently, the Company is into the business of customized web application development for industry and general citizen
Company FAQs

What is the Euphoria Infotech India Ltd share price today?

The Euphoria Infotech India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹61.41 today.

What is the Market Cap of Euphoria Infotech India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Euphoria Infotech India Ltd is ₹17.82 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Euphoria Infotech India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Euphoria Infotech India Ltd is 19.25 and 1.22 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Euphoria Infotech India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Euphoria Infotech India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Euphoria Infotech India Ltd is ₹55 and ₹199.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Euphoria Infotech India Ltd?

Euphoria Infotech India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -66.17%, 6 Month at -7.65%, 3 Month at -12.28% and 1 Month at -4.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Euphoria Infotech India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Euphoria Infotech India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.64 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 36.36 %

