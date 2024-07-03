Euphoria Infotech (India) Ltd Summary

Euphoria Infotech (India) Ltd was originally incorporated on May 28, 2001 as a Private Limited Company with the name Euphoria Infotech (India) Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, Company got converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Euphoria Infotech (India) Limited through a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on May 22, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal.The Company is a a full-stack IT and ITes solution, based out at Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company was kick started in 2001 by Founder Mr. Shamba Bhanja to encourage multiple aspects of networking, software design, quality assurance and internet technology. As of today, the Company provide high-end IT and ITeS solution in the field of Citizen Centric Application, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), E-Commerce, Application Programming Interface (API), Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud based Tools and Application, Data Management etc. using standard software practices or through customised software development model which is backed by advanced technology and efficient team of software developers by undergoing continuous R&D activity.The offerings have been classified into five broad categories, viz. customized software, e-commerce, IoT, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Presently, the Company is into the business of customized web application development for industry and general citizens. The applications range from Online Recruitment, Online Application, Urban Local Body Services, University Management System, Online Ticket Booking Systems, E-commerce and IoT-based dashboards for Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) and specific requirements. Besides, they are developing different products for education domain and citizen-centric services. The Company provide consultation to clients from multiple-spectrum to develop, implement and maintain different customized software to enhance their efficiency and growth into Company.The Company started journey in Bangladesh back in 2018 through formation of a Joint Venture Company, Euphoria Infotech (Bangladesh) Private Limited of enabling a self-reliant software development house through technology transfer. At present, it hold 49% stake in the JV Company and balance 51% is held by JV partners who are resident of Bangladesh. The Company has become a technology partner to different government and financial organizations including more than 100 municipalities in West Bengal. Thus, their objective lies in the development and maintenance of software solutions for enterprises in various sectors such as E-commerce, Education, Fintech, Healthcare, IoT, and other industries to enable ease of doing business and customer-centric solutions.The Company is proposing a Public Offer of issuing 9,60,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.