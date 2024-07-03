Euro Asia Exports Ltd Summary

Euro Asia Exports Ltd was formerly incorporated as Interads Export Division Private Limited in 1981. Thereafter, the Company was renamed to Interads Export Private Limited in September, 1994. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Euro Asia Exports Limited in November, 1994. The company was promoted by Vishwanath, Kanwal Dev Singh Bali, Sat Prakash Chopra, Sunil K Sharma and Naresh Chhibba. Presently, the Company is engaged into the Business of Trading in garments and other trading material. As a Government-recognised Export House, the Company export of goods manufactured by reputed concerns like Blow Plast, Kores India, etc, to various countries, mainly to Russia. Apart from this, it exports items like T-shirts, brushes of all kinds, hand tools, stationery goods, ceramic products, etc.The company has received Certificate of Export Recognition from 1981-82 through 1985-86, from Chemical & Allied Products Export Promotion Council, Calcutta. In 1995, the company proposed to set up a 100% EOU to manufacture 25 lac pcs of cotton T-shirts pa and 500 tpa of knitted cotton fabrics pa, at Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It came out with a public issue in May 95 to part-finance the project.