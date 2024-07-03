iifl-logo-icon 1
Euro Asia Exports Ltd Share Price

19.35
(4.99%)
Dec 19, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.35
  • Day's High19.35
  • 52 Wk High19.5
  • Prev. Close18.43
  • Day's Low19.35
  • 52 Wk Low 13
  • Turnover (lac)0.15
  • P/E69.11
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.3
  • EPS0.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.04
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Euro Asia Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Euro Asia Exports Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Euro Asia Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Euro Asia Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:48 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.18%

Non-Promoter- 83.81%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 83.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Euro Asia Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.57

1.57

2.38

2.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.08

-1.11

-1.93

-1.96

Net Worth

0.49

0.46

0.45

0.42

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.76

0.81

1.05

0.96

yoy growth (%)

117.86

-23.45

9.42

5.8

Raw materials

-1.5

-0.79

-0.81

-0.82

As % of sales

85.09

97.64

77.08

85.46

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.06

-0.05

-0.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0.02

0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.31

0.37

0.43

-0.26

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

117.86

-23.45

9.42

5.8

Op profit growth

-55.6

3,275.38

-132.76

167.08

EBIT growth

-144.21

-147.01

-31.38

30.68

Net profit growth

-144.21

-184.01

-44.43

30.68

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Euro Asia Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Euro Asia Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rakesh Kumar Singhal

Executive Director

Gagan Goel.

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mukund Murari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shweta Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shivani Sanghi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Euro Asia Exports Ltd

Summary

Euro Asia Exports Ltd was formerly incorporated as Interads Export Division Private Limited in 1981. Thereafter, the Company was renamed to Interads Export Private Limited in September, 1994. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Euro Asia Exports Limited in November, 1994. The company was promoted by Vishwanath, Kanwal Dev Singh Bali, Sat Prakash Chopra, Sunil K Sharma and Naresh Chhibba. Presently, the Company is engaged into the Business of Trading in garments and other trading material. As a Government-recognised Export House, the Company export of goods manufactured by reputed concerns like Blow Plast, Kores India, etc, to various countries, mainly to Russia. Apart from this, it exports items like T-shirts, brushes of all kinds, hand tools, stationery goods, ceramic products, etc.The company has received Certificate of Export Recognition from 1981-82 through 1985-86, from Chemical & Allied Products Export Promotion Council, Calcutta. In 1995, the company proposed to set up a 100% EOU to manufacture 25 lac pcs of cotton T-shirts pa and 500 tpa of knitted cotton fabrics pa, at Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It came out with a public issue in May 95 to part-finance the project.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Euro Asia Exports Ltd share price today?

The Euro Asia Exports Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Euro Asia Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Euro Asia Exports Ltd is ₹3.04 Cr. as of 19 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Euro Asia Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Euro Asia Exports Ltd is 69.11 and 5.85 as of 19 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Euro Asia Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Euro Asia Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Euro Asia Exports Ltd is ₹13 and ₹19.5 as of 19 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Euro Asia Exports Ltd?

Euro Asia Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.15%, 3 Years at 47.74%, 1 Year at 22.47%, 6 Month at 24.84%, 3 Month at 4.43% and 1 Month at 10.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Euro Asia Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Euro Asia Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 16.18 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 83.82 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

