SectorRetail
Open₹19.35
Prev. Close₹18.43
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.15
Day's High₹19.35
Day's Low₹19.35
52 Week's High₹19.5
52 Week's Low₹13
Book Value₹3.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.04
P/E69.11
EPS0.28
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.57
1.57
2.38
2.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.08
-1.11
-1.93
-1.96
Net Worth
0.49
0.46
0.45
0.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.76
0.81
1.05
0.96
yoy growth (%)
117.86
-23.45
9.42
5.8
Raw materials
-1.5
-0.79
-0.81
-0.82
As % of sales
85.09
97.64
77.08
85.46
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.06
-0.05
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0.02
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.31
0.37
0.43
-0.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
117.86
-23.45
9.42
5.8
Op profit growth
-55.6
3,275.38
-132.76
167.08
EBIT growth
-144.21
-147.01
-31.38
30.68
Net profit growth
-144.21
-184.01
-44.43
30.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rakesh Kumar Singhal
Executive Director
Gagan Goel.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mukund Murari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shweta Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shivani Sanghi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Sharma
Reports by Euro Asia Exports Ltd
Summary
Euro Asia Exports Ltd was formerly incorporated as Interads Export Division Private Limited in 1981. Thereafter, the Company was renamed to Interads Export Private Limited in September, 1994. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Euro Asia Exports Limited in November, 1994. The company was promoted by Vishwanath, Kanwal Dev Singh Bali, Sat Prakash Chopra, Sunil K Sharma and Naresh Chhibba. Presently, the Company is engaged into the Business of Trading in garments and other trading material. As a Government-recognised Export House, the Company export of goods manufactured by reputed concerns like Blow Plast, Kores India, etc, to various countries, mainly to Russia. Apart from this, it exports items like T-shirts, brushes of all kinds, hand tools, stationery goods, ceramic products, etc.The company has received Certificate of Export Recognition from 1981-82 through 1985-86, from Chemical & Allied Products Export Promotion Council, Calcutta. In 1995, the company proposed to set up a 100% EOU to manufacture 25 lac pcs of cotton T-shirts pa and 500 tpa of knitted cotton fabrics pa, at Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It came out with a public issue in May 95 to part-finance the project.
The Euro Asia Exports Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Euro Asia Exports Ltd is ₹3.04 Cr. as of 19 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Euro Asia Exports Ltd is 69.11 and 5.85 as of 19 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Euro Asia Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Euro Asia Exports Ltd is ₹13 and ₹19.5 as of 19 Dec ‘24
Euro Asia Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.15%, 3 Years at 47.74%, 1 Year at 22.47%, 6 Month at 24.84%, 3 Month at 4.43% and 1 Month at 10.19%.
