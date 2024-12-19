Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.76
0.81
1.05
0.96
yoy growth (%)
117.86
-23.45
9.42
5.8
Raw materials
-1.5
-0.79
-0.81
-0.82
As % of sales
85.09
97.64
77.08
85.46
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.06
-0.05
-0.05
As % of sales
3.74
8.07
5.53
5.51
Other costs
-0.34
-0.27
-0.19
-0.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.3
34.23
18.28
6
Operating profit
-0.14
-0.32
0
0.02
OPM
-8.14
-39.95
-0.9
3.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.14
0.31
0.02
0
Profit before tax
0
0
0.02
0.02
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
-44.04
-30.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0.01
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0.01
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-144.21
-184.01
-44.43
30.68
NPM
0.23
-1.16
1.06
2.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.