iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Euro Asia Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

19.35
(4.99%)
Dec 19, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Euro Asia Exports Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.76

0.81

1.05

0.96

yoy growth (%)

117.86

-23.45

9.42

5.8

Raw materials

-1.5

-0.79

-0.81

-0.82

As % of sales

85.09

97.64

77.08

85.46

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.06

-0.05

-0.05

As % of sales

3.74

8.07

5.53

5.51

Other costs

-0.34

-0.27

-0.19

-0.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.3

34.23

18.28

6

Operating profit

-0.14

-0.32

0

0.02

OPM

-8.14

-39.95

-0.9

3.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.14

0.31

0.02

0

Profit before tax

0

0

0.02

0.02

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

-44.04

-30.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0.01

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0.01

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-144.21

-184.01

-44.43

30.68

NPM

0.23

-1.16

1.06

2.09

Euro Asia Export : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Euro Asia Exports Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.