Euro Asia Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.57
1.57
2.38
2.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.08
-1.11
-1.93
-1.96
Net Worth
0.49
0.46
0.45
0.42
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.15
0.46
0.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.49
0.61
0.91
0.74
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.28
0.54
0.9
0.75
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.65
0.3
0.43
0.49
Debtor Days
101.23
Other Current Assets
0.81
0.3
0.53
0.3
Sundry Creditors
-0.64
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
2.06
Other Current Liabilities
-0.54
-0.05
-0.05
-0.03
Cash
0.21
0.06
0.01
0
Total Assets
0.49
0.6
0.91
0.75
