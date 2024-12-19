iifl-logo-icon 1
Euro Asia Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

19.35
(4.99%)
Dec 19, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Euro Asia Exports Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.57

1.57

2.38

2.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.08

-1.11

-1.93

-1.96

Net Worth

0.49

0.46

0.45

0.42

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.15

0.46

0.32

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.49

0.61

0.91

0.74

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.28

0.54

0.9

0.75

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.65

0.3

0.43

0.49

Debtor Days

101.23

Other Current Assets

0.81

0.3

0.53

0.3

Sundry Creditors

-0.64

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

2.06

Other Current Liabilities

-0.54

-0.05

-0.05

-0.03

Cash

0.21

0.06

0.01

0

Total Assets

0.49

0.6

0.91

0.75

QUICKLINKS FOR Euro Asia Exports Ltd

