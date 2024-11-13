|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|EURO ASIA EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached herewith the intimation of the upcoming Board Meeting to be held on 13.11.2024. Please find enclosed herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.11.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|EURO ASIA EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. ii. Other Businesses. Please find attached herewith the Board Meeting outcome held on 13.08.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|EURO ASIA EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. To consider discuss and adopt Standalone Audited Financial Results of the company for the 04th Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024; ii. To take on record Quarterly Compliances for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024; iii. To take note of appointment of Ms. Priyanka Sharma as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company; iv. Any other business that may deem necessary with the permission of the Chair. Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of Board meeting Held on 28.05.2024. Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of Board meeting Held on 28.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024) Please Find enclosed herewith the intimation for the appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|EURO ASIA EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. To consider discuss and adopt Un-Audited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the 03rd Quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023; ii. To take on record Quarterly Compliances for Quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023; iii. To take note of the resignation of Ms. Navneet Kaur (Non-executive independent director) from the directorship of the company; iv. Any other business that may deem necessary with the permission of the Chair. In the Board Meeting of Euro Asia Exports Limited held on 12th February, 2024 through video conferencing at 04:00 PM to 04:31 PM the Board of the Company considered, approved and taken on record the following matters, interalia, other matters. We hereby inform you the required information: 1. The Directors approved and adopted the Un-Audited Financial Results and Limited Review Report of the Company for the 03rd Quarter ended on 31st December, 2023; 2. Pursuant to regulations specified in SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the Board took note of the following Quarterly compliances made by the Company for the 03rd Quarter ended on 31st December, 2023: Outcome of the board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024) Revised outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.02.2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.02.2024)
