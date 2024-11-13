Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

EURO ASIA EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached herewith the intimation of the upcoming Board Meeting to be held on 13.11.2024. Please find enclosed herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.11.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

EURO ASIA EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. ii. Other Businesses. Please find attached herewith the Board Meeting outcome held on 13.08.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

EURO ASIA EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. To consider discuss and adopt Standalone Audited Financial Results of the company for the 04th Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024; ii. To take on record Quarterly Compliances for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024; iii. To take note of appointment of Ms. Priyanka Sharma as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company; iv. Any other business that may deem necessary with the permission of the Chair. Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of Board meeting Held on 28.05.2024. Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of Board meeting Held on 28.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024) Please Find enclosed herewith the intimation for the appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024