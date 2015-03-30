Exelon Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
6.67
6.67
6.67
6.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.65
8.49
6.85
6.31
Net Worth
16.32
15.16
13.52
12.98
Minority Interest
Debt
2.41
3.42
0.51
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.48
0.5
0.48
0.43
Total Liabilities
19.21
19.08
14.51
13.41
Fixed Assets
1.7
1.96
2.21
1.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
17.45
17.03
12.29
11.48
Inventories
0.25
1.07
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
12.59
10.56
3.12
2.05
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.16
8.95
14.82
11.95
Sundry Creditors
-3.3
-1.95
-4.8
-1.87
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.25
-1.6
-0.85
-0.65
Cash
0.02
0.06
0.01
0.2
Total Assets
19.21
19.07
14.51
13.41
