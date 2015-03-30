iifl-logo-icon 1
Exelon Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

0.67
(-4.29%)
Mar 30, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

6.67

6.67

6.67

6.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.65

8.49

6.85

6.31

Net Worth

16.32

15.16

13.52

12.98

Minority Interest

Debt

2.41

3.42

0.51

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.48

0.5

0.48

0.43

Total Liabilities

19.21

19.08

14.51

13.41

Fixed Assets

1.7

1.96

2.21

1.73

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.01

0

0

Networking Capital

17.45

17.03

12.29

11.48

Inventories

0.25

1.07

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

12.59

10.56

3.12

2.05

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

10.16

8.95

14.82

11.95

Sundry Creditors

-3.3

-1.95

-4.8

-1.87

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.25

-1.6

-0.85

-0.65

Cash

0.02

0.06

0.01

0.2

Total Assets

19.21

19.07

14.51

13.41

