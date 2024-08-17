Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹0.73
Prev. Close₹0.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹0.73
Day's Low₹0.67
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹12.43
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.89
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
6.67
6.67
6.67
6.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.65
8.49
6.85
6.31
Net Worth
16.32
15.16
13.52
12.98
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
M Srinivasa Rao
Director
Srivas Yadav Sher
Director
Rama Krishna Makkena
Additional Director
M Sree Lakshmi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Exelon Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Exelon Infrastructure Ltd is one of largest and most respected business conglomerates. Sectors: Communications, Engineering, Energy.Exelon Infrastructure Ltd is a company incorporated in the year 1979 with the main objective of developing power projects and accordingly the company has envisaged to develop a 350MW natural gas based combined cycle power plant along with all requisite auxiliaries and utility facilities.Exelon Infrastructure Ltd has been successfully developing and operating infrastructure projects since 15 years. Pursuant to the ambitious corporate vision of development of power Exelon Infrastructure Ltd projects to meet out the growing demand for power, has now taken active steps to develop the power Projects. This Detailed Report sets out the comprehensive details of the envisaged project plant and innate strength of the company to achieve the proposed development.The objective of the detailed project report is to establish the technical feasibility and economic viability for construction of Mini Hydel Plant at bay reservoir.
Read More
