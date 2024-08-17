iifl-logo-icon 1
Exelon Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

0.67
(-4.29%)
Mar 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Exelon Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

0.73

Prev. Close

0.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

0.73

Day's Low

0.67

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

12.43

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.89

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Exelon Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Exelon Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Exelon Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:10 AM
Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 9.10%

Non-Promoter- 90.89%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 90.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Exelon Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

6.67

6.67

6.67

6.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.65

8.49

6.85

6.31

Net Worth

16.32

15.16

13.52

12.98

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Exelon Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Exelon Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

M Srinivasa Rao

Director

Srivas Yadav Sher

Director

Rama Krishna Makkena

Additional Director

M Sree Lakshmi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Exelon Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Exelon Infrastructure Ltd is one of largest and most respected business conglomerates. Sectors: Communications, Engineering, Energy.Exelon Infrastructure Ltd is a company incorporated in the year 1979 with the main objective of developing power projects and accordingly the company has envisaged to develop a 350MW natural gas based combined cycle power plant along with all requisite auxiliaries and utility facilities.Exelon Infrastructure Ltd has been successfully developing and operating infrastructure projects since 15 years. Pursuant to the ambitious corporate vision of development of power Exelon Infrastructure Ltd projects to meet out the growing demand for power, has now taken active steps to develop the power Projects. This Detailed Report sets out the comprehensive details of the envisaged project plant and innate strength of the company to achieve the proposed development.The objective of the detailed project report is to establish the technical feasibility and economic viability for construction of Mini Hydel Plant at bay reservoir.
