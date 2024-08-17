Summary

Exelon Infrastructure Ltd is one of largest and most respected business conglomerates. Sectors: Communications, Engineering, Energy.Exelon Infrastructure Ltd is a company incorporated in the year 1979 with the main objective of developing power projects and accordingly the company has envisaged to develop a 350MW natural gas based combined cycle power plant along with all requisite auxiliaries and utility facilities.Exelon Infrastructure Ltd has been successfully developing and operating infrastructure projects since 15 years. Pursuant to the ambitious corporate vision of development of power Exelon Infrastructure Ltd projects to meet out the growing demand for power, has now taken active steps to develop the power Projects. This Detailed Report sets out the comprehensive details of the envisaged project plant and innate strength of the company to achieve the proposed development.The objective of the detailed project report is to establish the technical feasibility and economic viability for construction of Mini Hydel Plant at bay reservoir.

