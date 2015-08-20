Exotic Coal Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
3.94
4.8
4.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
0.31
-0.31
-0.2
Net Worth
4.25
4.49
4.6
Minority Interest
Debt
0.3
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.55
4.49
4.6
Fixed Assets
0.82
0.38
0.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.35
4.09
4.19
Inventories
0
0
0.09
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.37
0.52
4.72
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.26
3.92
3.92
Sundry Creditors
-1.28
-0.35
-4.54
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
Cash
0.38
0.02
0.01
Total Assets
4.55
4.49
4.6
