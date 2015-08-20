iifl-logo-icon 1
Exotic Coal Ltd Balance Sheet

3.61
(-5.00%)
Aug 20, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

3.94

4.8

4.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

0.31

-0.31

-0.2

Net Worth

4.25

4.49

4.6

Minority Interest

Debt

0.3

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.55

4.49

4.6

Fixed Assets

0.82

0.38

0.4

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.35

4.09

4.19

Inventories

0

0

0.09

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.37

0.52

4.72

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.26

3.92

3.92

Sundry Creditors

-1.28

-0.35

-4.54

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

0

Cash

0.38

0.02

0.01

Total Assets

4.55

4.49

4.6

