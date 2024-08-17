SectorTrading
Open₹3.61
Prev. Close₹3.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹3.61
Day's Low₹3.61
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.42
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
3.94
4.8
4.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
0.31
-0.31
-0.2
Net Worth
4.25
4.49
4.6
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Yashesh S Sutaria
Whole-time Director
Sushil Kumar Jain
Director
Harprasad Banerjee
Additional Director
Soumendranath Maitra
Director
Losho Daikho Mao
Director
Lohru Alex Kape
Additional Director
Vinayak Trimbak Sarkhot
Additional Director
L Onia
Additional Director
Shivtoshkumar R Singh
Reports by Exotic Coal Ltd
Summary
Arsi Cosmetics & Chemicals Limited was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the management and operation of coal mines. It intends to acquire coal mines by purchase, lease, license, and amalgamation. The company is based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
