Exotic Coal Ltd Management Discussions

Exotic Coal Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
ARSI COSMETICS AND CHEMICALS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Management Discussion and
Analysis report for the year ended on 31st March 2011.
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE, DEVELOPMENT:
During the period under review, the Company had been operating in
Detergents, Scourers and Chemicals. Now, subsequent to the consent obtained
by postal ballot from the members of the Company, the Company shall be
shortly entering into the business of COAL AND MIINING activities.
PERFORMANCE
The Company is looking to do new business in coal and mining.
SEGMENT-WISE PERFORMANCE:
The Company is into Detergents, Scourers and Chemicals.
OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS
The fundamental growth drivers of the countrys economy as well as industry
continue to remain strong despite the pressures of slowdown and
inflationary conditions prevalent till recently in the nation and also
globally. The threats to the segments in which the company shall be
operating is pricing pressure arising due to competition from low cost
suppliers, technology up gradation, sever competition among competitor and
newly emerging competitive nations and stricter environment laws. Further,
the Indian economy is now integrated with the world economy to a very large
extent and therefore vulnerable to the direct impact of such a slowdown;
such an impact could adversely affect the Companys performance as well.
STRENGTH
The existing management has a strong technical knowledge and experience in
the coal and mining industry. Mr. Sushil Kumar Jain, Executive Director is
an entrepreneur and is having vast knowledge and expertise in handling
various businesses including the coal business. Mr. Susmit B. Sutaria,
Director has vast experience and expertise in running factories and related
issues.
RISKS AND CONCERNS
Your company is working essentially in global market place. Change in
policy of Govt, of India may have an effect on future working of the
Company in the business of Coal and mining. However the capability of
providing quality services, timely completing of projects and the excellent
performance will provide the competitive edge to the Companys business in
this sector.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY
The Company has proper and adequate internal control system commensurate
with the size of the business operations geared towards achieving
efficiency in its various business operations, safeguarding assets, optimum
utilization of resources and compliance with statutory regulations. The
management is ensuring an effective internal control system to safeguard
the assets of the company. Efforts for continued improvement of internal
control system are being consistently made in this regard.
HUMAN RESOURCES VIS-A-VIS INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS
The Company values and appreciates the dedication and drive with which its
employees have contributed towards improved performance during the year
under review. The industrial relations with workers and officers are
cordial during the year under review. All issues pertaining to staff
matters are resolved in harmonious and cordial manner.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the
Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be
forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities
laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those
expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the
Companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand/supply
and price conditions in the* domestic and overseas markets in which the
Company operates changes in the Government regulations, tax laws, and other
statutes and other incidental factors.
FOR AND ON BEHALF OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Sd/-
Date : 5th September, 2011 SUSHIL KUMAR JAIN
Place: Ahemdabad EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR