Exotic Coal Ltd Share Price directors Report
ARSI COSMETICS AND CHEMICALS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
DIRECTORS REPORT
TO THE MEMBERS
Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their 17th ANNUAL REPORT
together with the Audited Accounts of the Company for the year ended on
31st day of March 2011.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS: (Rs. in Lac)
For the year ended For the year ended
on 31.03.2011 on 31.03.2010
Turnover 13.74 62.19
Other Income - -
Increase/Decrease in Stock - -
Total Income 13.74 62.19
Total Expenditure 51.78 73.70
Profit/(Loss) before Taxation (38.04) (11.55)
Provision for Tax
Profit/(Loss) after Taxation (38.04) (11 55)
Balance b/f from Previous Year (31.32) (19.77)
Deferred Tax - -
Earlier Year Adjustments - -
Balance Carried to Balance Sheet (69.36) (31.32)
OPERATIONAL REVIEW:
The Sales for the period ended 31.03.2011 were at Rs. 1374275 as against
Rs.6210323 for the previous year ended 31.03.2010. The Profit / (Loss)
After Tax is Rs. (3804155)against Rs. (1155166) for the previous year ended
31.03.2010.
DIVIDEND:
In view of the revival of the companys operation, your Directors have
decided not to recommend any dividend on account for the year under
operation.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:
As required by clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchange,
a Management Discussion and Analysis Report are appended.
DIRECTORS:
Mr. Sushil Kumar Jain retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General
Meeting and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment. Your
Directors recommends his re-appointment.
Mr. Hardik M Shah, Mr. Darshik B Gajjar and Mr. Yashesh Susmit Sutaria has
resigned from the Board of Director of the Company w.e.f. 12-8-2011. The
Board placed their sincere appreciation for the services rendered by them
during his tenure as director of the Company.
Mr. Sadanand C Pandey was appointed as additional director during the year
however he has resigned from the Board of Directors due to his other
assignments.
During the year under review Mr. Sushil Kumar Jain was appointed as Whole
Time Director of the . Company in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held
on 8th October, 2010.
Mr. Haraprosad Banerjee & Mr. Losho Daikho Mao were appointed as additional
directors of the Company on 4.11.2010 and 21.4.2011 respectively by the
Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting, as per the provisions
of Section 260 of Companies Act 1956. They hold office of the Company up to
the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. As required by
Section 257 of the Companies Act 1956, a notice has been received from a
member signifying his intention to propose the candidature of Mr.
Haraprosad Banerjee & Mr. Losho Daikho Mao as Directors of the Company. The
Board recommends their appointment as Directors.
CHANGE OF CONTROL OF MANAGEMENT :
During the period under review, pursuant to Regulation 12 of Securities and
Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisitions of Shares and Takeover)
Regulations, 1997 (the SEBI Regulations), Listing Agreements and other
applicable rules, Companies Act, 1956, the shareholders through the process
of Postal Ballot approved the change in control and management of the
Company from the existing management to Mr. Sushil Kumar Jain and Mr.
Sadanand C. Pandey. w.e.f. 15-12-2010. However, due to preoccupation,
Mr.Sadanand Pandey has resigned from the post of director w.e.f. 26-4-2011.
CHANGE OF NAME AND CHANGE OF OBJECT :
During the period under review the new management has taken the control of
the company. To increase the profitability and considering the best
interest of the shareholders, the management has decided to venture into
coal and mining activities, which was already covered under the Memorandum
of Association. Since the coal and mining activities will be the main
business activities of the Company and hence it has been decided by the
Board to incorporate the same in the main object clause and consequent to
that the name of company has also been decided to change to Exotic Coal
Limited. The Registrar of Companies has already allotted the name. The
share holders of the company have also approved both the resolution through
process of postal ballot. The Company has filed necessary papers with the
Registrar of Companies for change of name and object of the Company.
SHIFTING OF REGISTERED OFFICE FROM GUJARAT TO NAGALAND :
The location of the mining site and managerial personnel are based in the
state of Nagaland. As a measure of rationalization and to carry on the
business of the Company more economically & efficiently, it is proposed to
shift the Registered Office from the state of Gujarat to the state of
Nagaland. The Company has already submitted the petition with the Honble
Company Law Board, Western Region, Mumbai and is pending for further
process and action.
FORFEITURE OF EQUITY SHARES :
During the period under review, the company has forfeited 1805200 equity
shares on 21 -8-2010 after sending due notices to the shareholders for
repayment of calls money.
PERSONNEL:
There were no employees during the year or part of the year drawing
remuneration, which falls within the preview of the provisions of Section
217 (2 A) of the Companies Act 1956.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, ABSORPTION OF TECHNOLOGY & FOREIGN EXCHANGE
EARNINGS AND OUTGO:
Information relating to Conservation of Energy, Technology absorption and
Foreign Exchange Earning and Outgo as stipulated under Section 217 (1) (e)
of the Companies Act 1956 read with the Companies (Disclosure of
Particulars in the Report of Board of Directors) Rules 1988 is set out in
the separate statement, attached to this report & forms part of it.
AUDITORS REPORT:
The observation made in the Auditors Report read together with relevant
notes thereon are self explanatory and hence do not call, any further
comments under Section 217 of the Companies Act 1956.
AUDITORS:
The Existing Auditors M/s N. S. Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountants,
Ahmedabad, do not wish to continue as the auditor of the company due to
their other preoccupations and have submitted their resignation to the
Company. The Board proposed to appoint M/s. Chhager & Co., Chartered
Accountant, Kolkatta as the new Auditors of the Company. The Company has
received letters from them to effect that their appointment, if made, would
be within the prescribed limits under Section 224(IB) of the Companies Act,
1956.
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 224(1) of the Companies Act, 1956,
any changes in the Auditors of the company need the shareholders approval.
Thus, The Board recommends their appointment as Directors.
FIXED DEPOSITS:
The Company has not invited / accepted / renewed any fixed deposits as per
the provisions of Section 58 A of the Companies Act 1956 from the public
during the year under review.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:
A separate report on the Coiporate Governance and Management Discussion &
Analysis is attached as a part of the Annual Report. The Auditors
Certificate regarding compliance of the conditions of Corporate Governance
is also annexed.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:
In terms of Section 217 (2AA) of the Companies Act 1956, the directors
would like to state that:
i) In the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable accounting
standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to
material departures;
ii) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them
consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company
for the year under review.
iii) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the
maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the
provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;
iv) The Directors have prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern
basis.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:
Your Company & its Directors wish to extend their sincerest thanks to the
Bankers, State Government, Customers, Suppliers and Staff for their
continuous co-operation & guidance.
FOR AND ON BEHALF OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Date : 5th September, 2011 Sd/-
PLACE: Ahemdabad SUSHIL KUMAR JAIN
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
ANNEXURE TO DIRECTORS REPORT
Information as per Section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act 1956 read with
the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of the Board of
Directors) Rules 1988.
A. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY
The capacity of the plant utilized partially, so there was no need to use
Generator.
FORM FOR DISCLOSURE OF PARTICULARS WITH RESPECT TO CONSERVATION OF ENERGY
Sr. Particulars 31-03-2011 31.03.2010
No.
1. Electricity
a. Purchased Units - -
Total Amount in Rs. - -
Average Rate - -
b. Own Generation - -
Unit per litre of Diesel - -
Cost per unit - -
2. Coal Specify quality where used - -
Quantity (Tonnes) - -
Total Cost - -
Average Cost - -
3. Furnance oil - -
Quantity (Lits) - -
Total Amount - -
Average Rate - -
B. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION
Indigenous technology is used. Continuous efforts are being made to improve
the quality.
C. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO:
Total Foreign Exchange Used NIL
Total Foreign Exchange Earned NIL
FOR AND ON BEHALF OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Sd/-
Date : 5th September, 2011 SUSHIL KUMAR JAIN
Place: Ahemdabad EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:
Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Management Discussion and
Analysis report for the year ended on 31st March 2011.
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE, DEVELOPMENT:
During the period under review, the Company had been operating in
Detergents, Scourers and Chemicals. Now, subsequent to the consent obtained
by postal ballot from the members of the Company, the Company shall be
shortly entering into the business of COAL AND MIINING activities.
PERFORMANCE
The Company is looking to do new business in coal and mining.
SEGMENT-WISE PERFORMANCE:
The Company is into Detergents, Scourers and Chemicals.
OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS
The fundamental growth drivers of the countrys economy as well as industry
continue to remain strong despite the pressures of slowdown and
inflationary conditions prevalent till recently in the nation and also
globally. The threats to the segments in which the company shall be
operating is pricing pressure arising due to competition from low cost
suppliers, technology up gradation, sever competition among competitor and
newly emerging competitive nations and stricter environment laws. Further,
the Indian economy is now integrated with the world economy to a very large
extent and therefore vulnerable to the direct impact of such a slowdown;
such an impact could adversely affect the Companys performance as well.
STRENGTH
The existing management has a strong technical knowledge and experience in
the coal and mining industry. Mr. Sushil Kumar Jain, Executive Director is
an entrepreneur and is having vast knowledge and expertise in handling
various businesses including the coal business. Mr. Susmit B. Sutaria,
Director has vast experience and expertise in running factories and related
issues.
RISKS AND CONCERNS
Your company is working essentially in global market place. Change in
policy of Govt, of India may have an effect on future working of the
Company in the business of Coal and mining. However the capability of
providing quality services, timely completing of projects and the excellent
performance will provide the competitive edge to the Companys business in
this sector.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY
The Company has proper and adequate internal control system commensurate
with the size of the business operations geared towards achieving
efficiency in its various business operations, safeguarding assets, optimum
utilization of resources and compliance with statutory regulations. The
management is ensuring an effective internal control system to safeguard
the assets of the company. Efforts for continued improvement of internal
control system are being consistently made in this regard.
HUMAN RESOURCES VIS-A-VIS INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS
The Company values and appreciates the dedication and drive with which its
employees have contributed towards improved performance during the year
under review. The industrial relations with workers and officers are
cordial during the year under review. All issues pertaining to staff
matters are resolved in harmonious and cordial manner.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the
Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be
forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities
laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those
expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the
Companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand/supply
and price conditions in the* domestic and overseas markets in which the
Company operates changes in the Government regulations, tax laws, and other
statutes and other incidental factors.
FOR AND ON BEHALF OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Sd/-
Date : 5th September, 2011 SUSHIL KUMAR JAIN
Place: Ahemdabad EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
FORM
[SEE RULE 3]
Compliance Certificate
Registration No. : L24231GJ1994PLC023538
Nominal Capital : Rs. 70,000,000/-
Paid up Capital : Rs. 3,93,61,000/-
To,
The Members
Arsi Cosmetics & Chemicals limited
Ahmedabad
We have examined the registers, records, books and papers of M/s Arsi
Cosmetics & Chemicals Limited having its Registered Office situated at 5th
floor, Bhagwati complex, Jain merchant soc, Paldi, Ahmedabad-380007 (the
Company) as required to be maintained under the Companies Act, 1956, (the
Act) and the rules made there under and also the provisions contained in
the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, for the
financial year ended on 31st March, 2011 (Financial Year). In our opinion
and to the best of our information and according to the examinations
carried out by us and explanations furnished to us by the company, its
officers and agents, we certify that in respect of the aforesaid financial
year:
1. The company has kept and maintained all registers as stated in Annexure
A to this certificate, as per the provisions of the Acts and rules made
there under and all entries therein have been duly recorded.
2. The company has duly filed the forms and returns as stated in Annexure
B to this certificate, with the Registrar of Companies, Regional
Director, Central Government, Company Law Board or other authorities within
the time prescribed under the Act and the rules made there under except as
mentioned in Annexure B.
3. The company being a Public limited company has the minimum paid-up
capital.
4. The Board of Directors duly met 8 (Eight) times respectively on
30.4.2010, 26.07.2010. 26.08.2010. 07.09.2010, 31.10.2010, 04.09.2010
15.12.2010 and 14.02.2011 in respect of these meetings proper notices were
given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes
Book maintained for the purpose.
5. The company has closed its Register of Members during the financial year
under review from 21st September, 2010 to 25th September, 2010.
6. The Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2010
was held on 25th September, 2010 after giving due notice to the members of
the company and the resolutions passed there at were duly recorded in
Minutes Book maintained for the purpose.
7. One Extra Ordinary Meeting was held on 8th October, 2010 and one Meeting
of shareholders has been conducted through process of postal ballot and the
result of approval was declared on 15th December, 2010 during the financial
year under review.
8. During the period under review, the company has not given any loan to
firms and companies in which directors are interested referred to in the
Section 295 of the Act.
9. The Company has not made any transaction falling within the provisions
of the section 297 of the Act.
10. The Company has made necessary entries in the register maintained under
section 301 of the Act.
11. As there were no instances falling under the preview of Section 314 of
the Act, the Company has not obtained any approvals from its Directors,
members or the Central Government as the case may be.
12. The Company has not issued any duplicate share certificates during the
financial year under review.
13. The Company has:
(i) delivered all certificate on allotment of shares and lodgment of
transfer of shares after complying with procedures of the act.
(ii) not deposited any amount in a separate Bank Account as no dividend was
declared during the financial year under review.
(iii) not posted warrants to any member of the company as no dividend was
declared during the financial year under review.
(iv) the company was not required to transfer any amounts in respect of any
dividend, interest etc as given under section 205C of the Companies Act,
1956, which have remained unclaimed or unpaid for a period of seven years
to Investor Education and Protection Fund during the period under review.
(v) duly complied with the requirements of section 217 of the Act.
14. The Board of Directors of the company is duly constituted and during
the year appointment of additional director have been duly made.
15. The company has appointed Whole Time Director pursuant to section 269
read with Schedule XIII of the Act during the period under review in the
Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 8th October, 2010.
16. The company has not appointed any sole-selling agents during the
financial year under review.
17. The Company was not required to obtain any approvals of the Central
Government, Company Law Board, Regional Director, the Registrar of
Companies or such other authorities prescribed under the various provisions
of the Act.
18. The directors have disclosed their interest in other firms and
companies to the Board of Directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act
and the rules made there under.
19. The company has not issued any shares or other securities during the
financial year under the review.
20. The company has not bought back any shares during the financial year
ending 31st March, 2011, however the company has forfeited 1805200 equity
shares on 21 -8-2010 for non payment of remaining calls in arrears after
sending due notices to the share holders.
21. There*was no redemption of preference shares or debentures during the
financial year under review.
22. There were no transaction necessiting the company to keep in abeyance
the rights to dividend / rights shares and bonus shares pending
registration of transfer of shares.
23. The Company has not invited / accepted any deposits including any
unsecured loans falling within the purview of Section 58A during the
financial year.
24. The has not made any borrowings during the financial years under review
under the provisions of section 293(i)(d) of the Act.
25. The company has not made any loans to or investments, guarantee in
other bodies corporate during the period under review
26. The company has not altered the provisions of the memorandum with
respect to situation of the companys registered office from one state to
another during the financial year under scrutiny.
27. The company has not altered the provisions of the memorandum with
respect to the objects of the company during the financial year under
scrutiny.
28. The company has not altered the provisions of the memorandum with
respect to name of the company during the financial year under scrutiny.
29. The company has not altered the provisions of the memorandum with
respect to share capital of the company during the financial year under
scrutiny.
30. The company has not altered its articles of association during the
financial year under review.
31. There was no prosecutions initiated against or show cause notices
received by the company during the financial year under review for offences
under the Act.
32. The company has not received any amount as security from its employees
during the financial year under certification.
33. The company has not deducted any contribution towards Provident Fund
during the financial year under review.
For Anish Gupta & Associates
Company Secretaries
Anish Gupta
Proprietor
Place: Mumbai M. No. FCS 5733
Date : 5th September, 2011 CP. No. 4092
Annexure A Registers maintained by the Company
1. Register of Members u/s 150 of the Act.
2. Register and Returns u/s 163 of the Act.
3. Books of Accounts and other Records u/s 209 of the Act.
4. Register of Directors u/s 303 of the Act.
5. Register of Directors Shareholding u/s 307 of the Act.
6. Register of Contracts u/s 301.
7. Register of Share Transfer.
8. Register of Charges.
Annexure B
Forms and Returns as filed by the Company with the Registrar of Companies
during the financial year ending on 31st March, 2011.
Form No./ Filed For Challan Date of A B
Return under No. filing
Section
Form 23AC 220 31.03.2010 P56238595 25.10.2010 Yes -
and 23ACA
Form 66 383A 31.3.2010 P56062524 25.10.2010 Yes -
Form 20A 149(2A) 08.09.2010 B04407011 31.03.2011 Yes -
Form 25C 269(2) 07.09.2010 B04510772 01.02.2011 No Yes
Form 32 303(2) 04.11.2010 B03322732 18.01.2011 No Yes
Form 62 192A 4.11.2010 A97877625 11.11.2010 Yes -
A = Whether filed within prescribe d time yes/no
B = If delay in filing whether requisite additional fee paid Yes/No.
For Anish Gupta & Associates
Company Secretaries
Anish Gupta
Proprietor
Place: Mumbai M. No. FCS 5733
Date : 5th September, 2011 CP. No. 4092