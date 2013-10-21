To the Members of Fairfield Atlas Limited

Report on the audit of the financial statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Fairfield Atlas Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2019, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2019, and total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs)specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Other Information

4. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the financial statements

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect o t the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

6. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

7. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance a bout whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

8. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also :

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that si sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions, that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

9. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

10. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

11. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

12. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that :

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except that the backup of the books of accounts and other books and papers maintained in electronic mode has not been maintained on servers physically located in India.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2019 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2019 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our comment in paragraph (b) above that the backup of the books of accounts and other books and papers maintained in electronic mode has not been maintained on servers physically located in India.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements

- Refer Note 14 and 34 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company has long-term contracts as at March 31, 2019 for which there are no material foreseeable losses.

The Company did not have any derivative contracts as at March 31, 2019.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2019.

iv. The reporting on disclosures relating to Specified Bank Notes is not applicable to the Company for the year ended March 31, 2019.

13. The Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

For Price Water-house Chartered Accountants LLP

Firm Registration Number: 012754N/N-500016 Chartered Accountants

Sachin Parekh

Partner

Membership Number: 107038 UDIN:

Place: Pune

Date: November 11, 2019

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 12(g) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Fairfield Atlas Ltd on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2019.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Fairfield Atlas Ltd. (the "Company") as of March 31, 2019 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

7. Becauseof the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31 ,2019 , based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP Firm Registration Number: 012754N/N-500016 Chartered Accountants Sachin Parekh Partner Membership Number: 107038 UDIN: Place: Pune Date: November 11, 2019

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 11 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Fairfield Atlas Limited on the financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2019

i. (a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of fixed assets.

(b) The fixed assets are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the fixed assets has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties, as disclosed in Note 4 - Property, Plant and Equipments and Intangible Assets to the financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

ii. The physical verification of inventory (excluding stocks with third parties) have been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not material.

iii. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(iii), (iii) (a), (iii)(b) and (iii)(c) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. The Company has not granted any loans or made any investments, or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 and 186 of the Act. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(iv) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues in respect of income tax and goods and service tax, though there has been a slight delay in a few cases, and is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including employees state insurance, duty of customs, provident fund, duty of excise, sales tax, value added tax, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Also, refer note 34 to the financial statements regarding managements assessment on certain matters relating to provident fund.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of duty of customs, value added tax and goods and service tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The particulars of dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax and duty of excise as at March 31, 2019 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Gross Amount Amount paid under protest Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending (Rs. Millions) (Rs. Millions) The Bombay Sales Tax Act, 1959 Sales Tax 7.81 3.90 FY 1998-2000 The Sales Tax Tribunal The Central Sales Tax, 1956 Central Sales Tax 82.00 53.27 FY 2009-2010, 2012-2013,2013- 2014, 2014-2015 The Deputy Commissioner of Sales tax (Appeal) 23.86 18.49 FY 2010 -2011, 2011 -2012 The Sales Tax Tribunal 20.36 20.36 FY 2015 -2016 Joint Commissioner of Sales tax (Appeal) The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 5.57 - April 2003 to March 2007 The Commissioner, Central Excise 422.25 35.99 August 2009 to March 2014 The Custom, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1.37 - FY 2007- 08, 2010 -11 The Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax 94.71 FY 2008-09, 2011 -12 The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 9.58 - FY2009- 10 The High Court

viii. As the Company does not have any loans or borrowings from any financial institution or bank or Government, nor has it issued any debentures as at the balance sheet date, the provisions of Clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ix. The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments)and term loans. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

x. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

xi. The Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act.

xiv. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directorsor persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xv)of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.