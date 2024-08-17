Summary

Fairfield Atlas Limited is an India-based company. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and selling of automotive transmission gears and gear boxes. The Companys business segments include as on-highway (select applications), agriculture, mining, energy and construction related transmission gears. The Company is a provider of engineered gear and transmission systems for off-highway and industrial original equipment manufacturers. It offers solutions to electric, hydraulic and mechanical drive applications featuring the TORQUE - HUB line of planetary final drives. The Companys manufacturing plants are located in Maharashtra. The Companys holding company is T-H Licensing Inc., USA. The company is situated at Devarwadi Village , Shinoli, Dist. Kolhapur (Maharashtra), about 15 km from Belgaum (Karnataka). It was established in 1990. At present it has two plants, one caters to Indian market and other EOU unit for overseas customers. Its customers include M&M, Carraro (I), John Deere, SAME, KAMCO, TAFE, TELCON etc. in India and FMC, GKN, TMA in US.Both the plants are well equipped with Gear Cutting and allied machinery required for manufacture of Quality Gears. New product lines are being introduced specially to meet overseas requirement.Fairfield Atlas Ltd. is ISO/TS-16949:2009 certified company and manned by qualified Professionals, experienced and committed workforce. With Technological superiority and experience of Fairfield Mfg. Co. of USA and the competitiveness o

