Fairfield Atlas Ltd Merged Share Price

241
(0.23%)
Oct 21, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Fairfield Atlas Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

240

Prev. Close

240.45

Turnover(Lac.)

134.09

Day's High

241

Day's Low

240

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

170.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

658.41

P/E

13.1

EPS

18.4

Divi. Yield

0

Fairfield Atlas Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Fairfield Atlas Ltd (Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Fairfield Atlas Ltd (Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:11 AM
Sep-2013Jun-2013Mar-2013Dec-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 93.73%

Foreign: 93.73%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.27%

Institutions: 0.26%

Non-Institutions: 5.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Fairfield Atlas Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

26.88

27.32

27.32

27.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

439.65

401.78

386.58

334.5

Net Worth

466.53

429.1

413.9

361.82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

406.09

375.16

407.16

360.35

yoy growth (%)

8.24

-7.85

12.99

57.12

Raw materials

-222.03

-192.33

-224.73

-171.37

As % of sales

54.67

51.26

55.19

47.55

Employee costs

-41.41

-31.78

-35.1

-29.25

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

49.74

55.11

61.16

78.92

Depreciation

-20.24

-17.71

-16.13

-11.92

Tax paid

-16.73

-23.55

-20.71

-27.05

Working capital

35.37

12.53

-11.78

41.31

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.24

-7.85

12.99

57.12

Op profit growth

-9.27

3.73

-27.28

67.16

EBIT growth

-11.05

-11.05

-22.36

73.73

Net profit growth

4.58

-21.97

-22

81.05

No Record Found

Fairfield Atlas Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Fairfield Atlas Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

AVINASH PARKASH GANDHI

Director

RAKESH JINSI

Director

GAJANAN VITHAL GANDHE

Managing Director

DEVANAND EDWIN JACOB

Director

CAMPBELL ANDREW MICHAEL

Director

SUNIL KUMAR SEHGAL

Director

MARCUS DAVID KING

Director

HE XIAN

Company Secretary

PANDHARINATH BHAGWAN PATIL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fairfield Atlas Ltd Merged

Summary

Fairfield Atlas Limited is an India-based company. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and selling of automotive transmission gears and gear boxes. The Companys business segments include as on-highway (select applications), agriculture, mining, energy and construction related transmission gears. The Company is a provider of engineered gear and transmission systems for off-highway and industrial original equipment manufacturers. It offers solutions to electric, hydraulic and mechanical drive applications featuring the TORQUE - HUB line of planetary final drives. The Companys manufacturing plants are located in Maharashtra. The Companys holding company is T-H Licensing Inc., USA. The company is situated at Devarwadi Village , Shinoli, Dist. Kolhapur (Maharashtra), about 15 km from Belgaum (Karnataka). It was established in 1990. At present it has two plants, one caters to Indian market and other EOU unit for overseas customers. Its customers include M&M, Carraro (I), John Deere, SAME, KAMCO, TAFE, TELCON etc. in India and FMC, GKN, TMA in US.Both the plants are well equipped with Gear Cutting and allied machinery required for manufacture of Quality Gears. New product lines are being introduced specially to meet overseas requirement.Fairfield Atlas Ltd. is ISO/TS-16949:2009 certified company and manned by qualified Professionals, experienced and committed workforce. With Technological superiority and experience of Fairfield Mfg. Co. of USA and the competitiveness o
QUICKLINKS FOR Fairfield Atlas Ltd Merged

