Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹240
Prev. Close₹240.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹134.09
Day's High₹241
Day's Low₹240
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹170.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)658.41
P/E13.1
EPS18.4
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
26.88
27.32
27.32
27.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
439.65
401.78
386.58
334.5
Net Worth
466.53
429.1
413.9
361.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
406.09
375.16
407.16
360.35
yoy growth (%)
8.24
-7.85
12.99
57.12
Raw materials
-222.03
-192.33
-224.73
-171.37
As % of sales
54.67
51.26
55.19
47.55
Employee costs
-41.41
-31.78
-35.1
-29.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
49.74
55.11
61.16
78.92
Depreciation
-20.24
-17.71
-16.13
-11.92
Tax paid
-16.73
-23.55
-20.71
-27.05
Working capital
35.37
12.53
-11.78
41.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.24
-7.85
12.99
57.12
Op profit growth
-9.27
3.73
-27.28
67.16
EBIT growth
-11.05
-11.05
-22.36
73.73
Net profit growth
4.58
-21.97
-22
81.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
AVINASH PARKASH GANDHI
Director
RAKESH JINSI
Director
GAJANAN VITHAL GANDHE
Managing Director
DEVANAND EDWIN JACOB
Director
CAMPBELL ANDREW MICHAEL
Director
SUNIL KUMAR SEHGAL
Director
MARCUS DAVID KING
Director
HE XIAN
Company Secretary
PANDHARINATH BHAGWAN PATIL
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Fairfield Atlas Ltd Merged
Summary
Fairfield Atlas Limited is an India-based company. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and selling of automotive transmission gears and gear boxes. The Companys business segments include as on-highway (select applications), agriculture, mining, energy and construction related transmission gears. The Company is a provider of engineered gear and transmission systems for off-highway and industrial original equipment manufacturers. It offers solutions to electric, hydraulic and mechanical drive applications featuring the TORQUE - HUB line of planetary final drives. The Companys manufacturing plants are located in Maharashtra. The Companys holding company is T-H Licensing Inc., USA. The company is situated at Devarwadi Village , Shinoli, Dist. Kolhapur (Maharashtra), about 15 km from Belgaum (Karnataka). It was established in 1990. At present it has two plants, one caters to Indian market and other EOU unit for overseas customers. Its customers include M&M, Carraro (I), John Deere, SAME, KAMCO, TAFE, TELCON etc. in India and FMC, GKN, TMA in US.Both the plants are well equipped with Gear Cutting and allied machinery required for manufacture of Quality Gears. New product lines are being introduced specially to meet overseas requirement.Fairfield Atlas Ltd. is ISO/TS-16949:2009 certified company and manned by qualified Professionals, experienced and committed workforce. With Technological superiority and experience of Fairfield Mfg. Co. of USA and the competitiveness o
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.