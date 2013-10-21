Fairfield Atlas Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
26.88
27.32
27.32
27.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
439.65
401.78
386.58
334.5
Net Worth
466.53
429.1
413.9
361.82
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
466.53
429.1
413.9
361.82
Fixed Assets
169.17
155.14
176.43
164.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
15.34
12
8.35
10.44
Networking Capital
158.75
112.04
112.54
157.48
Inventories
98.69
84.06
72.69
81.41
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
156.61
119.46
103.33
136.08
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
63.4
66.42
46.46
78.6
Sundry Creditors
-95.66
-104.75
-58.82
-79.71
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-64.29
-53.15
-51.12
-58.9
Cash
123.27
149.91
116.58
29.54
Total Assets
466.53
429.09
413.9
361.82
