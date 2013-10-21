Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
406.09
375.16
407.16
360.35
yoy growth (%)
8.24
-7.85
12.99
57.12
Raw materials
-222.03
-192.33
-224.73
-171.37
As % of sales
54.67
51.26
55.19
47.55
Employee costs
-41.41
-31.78
-35.1
-29.25
As % of sales
10.19
8.47
8.62
8.11
Other costs
-82.91
-85.18
-83.85
-72.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.41
22.7
20.59
20.09
Operating profit
59.74
65.84
63.47
87.29
OPM
14.71
17.55
15.58
24.22
Depreciation
-20.24
-17.71
-16.13
-11.92
Interest expense
-0.08
-0.9
-1.82
-2.21
Other income
10.33
7.88
15.64
5.75
Profit before tax
49.74
55.11
61.16
78.92
Taxes
-16.73
-23.55
-20.71
-27.05
Tax rate
-33.64
-42.73
-33.86
-34.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
33
31.56
40.45
51.86
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
33
31.56
40.45
51.86
yoy growth (%)
4.58
-21.97
-22
81.05
NPM
8.12
8.41
9.93
14.39
