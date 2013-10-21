iifl-logo-icon 1
Fairfield Atlas Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

241
(0.23%)
Oct 21, 2013|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Fairfield Atlas Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

406.09

375.16

407.16

360.35

yoy growth (%)

8.24

-7.85

12.99

57.12

Raw materials

-222.03

-192.33

-224.73

-171.37

As % of sales

54.67

51.26

55.19

47.55

Employee costs

-41.41

-31.78

-35.1

-29.25

As % of sales

10.19

8.47

8.62

8.11

Other costs

-82.91

-85.18

-83.85

-72.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.41

22.7

20.59

20.09

Operating profit

59.74

65.84

63.47

87.29

OPM

14.71

17.55

15.58

24.22

Depreciation

-20.24

-17.71

-16.13

-11.92

Interest expense

-0.08

-0.9

-1.82

-2.21

Other income

10.33

7.88

15.64

5.75

Profit before tax

49.74

55.11

61.16

78.92

Taxes

-16.73

-23.55

-20.71

-27.05

Tax rate

-33.64

-42.73

-33.86

-34.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

33

31.56

40.45

51.86

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

33

31.56

40.45

51.86

yoy growth (%)

4.58

-21.97

-22

81.05

NPM

8.12

8.41

9.93

14.39

QUICKLINKS FOR Fairfield Atlas Ltd Merged

