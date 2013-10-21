Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2013
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2013
|Dec-2012
|Sep-2012
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
93.73%
93.73%
83.91%
83.91%
83.91%
Indian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
0.26%
0.27%
3.99%
3.88%
3.87%
Non-Institutions
5.99%
5.99%
12.09%
12.2%
12.21%
Total Non-Promoter
6.26%
6.26%
16.08%
16.08%
16.08%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.