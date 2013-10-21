Fairfield Atlas Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
49.74
55.11
61.16
78.92
Depreciation
-20.24
-17.71
-16.13
-11.92
Tax paid
-16.73
-23.55
-20.71
-27.05
Working capital
35.37
12.53
-11.78
41.31
Other operating items
Operating
48.12
26.37
12.53
81.24
Capital expenditure
-109.05
19.9
22.29
33.69
Free cash flow
-60.92
46.27
34.82
114.93
Equity raised
424.39
359.75
278.84
175.11
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
-25
-7.12
-4.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
363.47
381.03
306.55
285.98
