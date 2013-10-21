iifl-logo-icon 1
Fairfield Atlas Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

241
(0.23%)
Oct 21, 2013|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Fairfield Atlas Ltd Merged

Fairfield Atlas Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

49.74

55.11

61.16

78.92

Depreciation

-20.24

-17.71

-16.13

-11.92

Tax paid

-16.73

-23.55

-20.71

-27.05

Working capital

35.37

12.53

-11.78

41.31

Other operating items

Operating

48.12

26.37

12.53

81.24

Capital expenditure

-109.05

19.9

22.29

33.69

Free cash flow

-60.92

46.27

34.82

114.93

Equity raised

424.39

359.75

278.84

175.11

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

-25

-7.12

-4.07

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

363.47

381.03

306.55

285.98

QUICKLINKS FOR Fairfield Atlas Ltd Merged

