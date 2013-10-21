Fairfield Atlas Ltd Merged Management Discussions

(a) Industry Structure and Developments

The Company s core business operations are classified into the following categories: agriculture, construction, automotive, energy, mining and more specifically the on-off highway power transmission sector. Indian gear producers for these markets and industries can be classified on the basis of being an original equipment supplier or a replacement market supplier or a combination of both. Currently, leading manufacturers in these industries source their gear requirements through their captive in-house facilities, if any, or from suppliers approved by them. Fairfield Atlas Ltd., is one such approved and preferred supplier to OEM s in the markets mentioned above. The demand for the Company s products is a derived demand and hence is dependent upon growth rate of its OEM customers. The Company can provide its customers with a localized solution for manufacturing and product support. The auto sector operates in a growing competitive environment and hence has to constantly adapt to changing market conditions. Consequently, the Company s business to this sector varies with the demand from this important sector. However, the forecast or expectation of a favourable monsoon this year will positively impact agricultural activity and bodes well for business to the tractor industry. The Company being a preferred supplier to key players in this market can expect growth in business in this sector. With continued emphasis by the Government on infrastructure development the construction industry will remain an attractive market. This trend plays to the capabilities and market strength of the Company.

(b) Opportunities and Threats

The Company is a part of the Oerlikon Group. Along with its associate in India viz. Graziano Trasmissioni (I) Pvt.Ltd., it forms the transmission segment drive system. Operational synergies between the two companies present opportunities to ensure steady growth for the company going ahead. With the proposed commissioning of the expanded heat treatment facilities and investment in machineries and other infrastructure facilities the company will be able to supply wider range of components both for domestic and export business. Being an integral part of the Oerlikon Drive System Segment the company has opportunities to expand its global business. The emerging revival of the US economy particularly the housing sector and the capex initiatives taken by the Company have provided opportunities for increased business generally and particularly for niche markets. The company is continuously evaluating opportunities for extending its customer base through new product development or new applications. The Company however faces challenges and competitions from other suppliers to OEMs

(c) Segment-Wise Performance

The company has determined it business segments as on-highway (select applications), agriculture, mining, energy, specialty industrial and construction related transmission gears. As indicated above, the company will evaluate and make strategic investment that provide growth opportunities in market segments that will yield appropriate returns on investment.

(d) Outlook

The outlook for the current financial year seems to be encouraging. With the emerging revival of the US economy particularly the housing sector the prospects for the export business of the company appear bright. The expansion has made significant headway despite tough ground conditions. With the proposed commissioning of the extended heat treatment facilities by the end of the first quarter and the installation of heavy equipment and machinery along with other infrastructural facilities in the expansion phase the company is poised to provide a wider range of components both for its export and domestic business. According to Oerlikon business plan, India is considered a key market for the Segment Drive Systems and based on a clear growth strategy and planned investments the business outlook for the Drive systems appear promising.

Demand schedules from the company s customers in the Tractor and Construction industry have registered a healthy growth and hence the business outlook for the company from these customers for the current financial year appear positive. The Company is making every effort to reap the benefits of its investment in the expanded facilities so as to give it an upward momentum in sales.

(e) Internal Control System

The Company fosters a strong internal control culture in the overall Governance process. The Internal Control mechanism provides reasonable assurance of recording transactions in all material aspects and provides a framework for safe guarding the company s assets. The ERP system further enhances the effectiveness of the internal control systems.

In addition to statutory audit, the financial and operating controls are reviewed by the Internal Auditors. The Internal Audit Plan is developed at the beginning of the financial year in consultation with the Statutory Auditors and Audit Committee.

The Company has appointed a reputed and experienced firm of Chartered Accountants to conduct the Internal Audit and their Report is reviewed by the Audit Committee for ascertaining the adequacy of internal control. The company s cost records are subject to Cost Audit as prescribed by the Government. Compliance with various laws and regulations pertaining to the company are also monitored by placing compliance reports at every Audit Committee meeting.

(f) Human Resources / Industrial Relations

Industrial relations continued to be cordial and harmonious throughout the year. As current wage settlement will expire in June this year, preliminary negotiations between the management and workers representatives have already commenced. With a view to enhance the business skills of the employees and to help them in their career aspiration various training programmes and seminars were conducted in the course of the year for building skills and developing competencies of the employees and nurturing their talents. These programmes were conducted for employees at all levels in the organization and with the help and guidance of professionals in the field. A number of programmes like games, drawing competitions and family get together were organized to help improve employee bonding and manage stress at work.

The Company has a strength of 569 permanent employees as on 31st March, 2013.

(g) Risks and Concerns

Since a bulk of the company s revenues are derived from export business the company s revenues are vulnerable to fluctuations in the value of foreign currencies especially the US Dollar. On the domestic side, rise in prices of petroleum products, power cost and cost of inputs can hamper profit margins of the Company. General inflationary trends in the economy coupled with Government policies can impact overall demand. High Interest Rates and inflation have dampened mood of buyers and economic vagaries may compound the problems further.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In these challenging times, the company has achieved income of Rs 23,228.88 lakhs which is 8.31% less as compared to March 2012. Even though there is decrease in income for the year under review by 8.31% company continues with its productivity efficiency improvements which have resulted in savings through continued focus on cost controls, process efficiencies and product innovations that met customer expectations in all areas thereby enabling the Company to maintain profitable growth in the current economic scenario and achieve profit for the year before exceptional items and taxation amounting to Rs 4,377.36 lakhs which is higher by 1.43% of sales as compared to March 2012.

BORROWINGS

Borrowings include external commercial borrowing amounting of US$ 70.00 lakhs (Rs 3,569.15 lakhs) (PY US$ 80.00 lakhs (Rs 3,961.75 lakhs)) and Vehicle loan of Rs 49.43 lakhs (PY Rs 48.80 lakhs). During the year company reduced its loan by US$ 10 lakhs through repayment of loan and strengthening the credit profile of your Company. The Company s total Debt to Equity Ratio is 0.32 as at 31st March, 2013 as compared to 0.47 as on 31st March 2012.

FIXED ASSETS

The tangible assets (net of depreciation and including capital work in progress) increased from Rs 6,054.61 lakhs as at March 31, 2012 to Rs 8,085.23 lakhs as at March 31,2013. The increase is mainly towards plant and machinery to enhance the plant capacity to meet the additional demand from the existing and potential customers.

As the demand for the products manufactured by the company is increasing, the company to meet the increased demand is in the process of expanding its present Heat treatment plant. The expected date of completion of expansion is July 2013. This will help your company to meet the increasing demand significantly. The said Heat Treatment plant is expected to commence its production by July 2013, at the existing 100% EOU unit

INVENTORIES

Inventories stood at Rs 3,169.99 lakhs as compared to Rs 3,696.85 lakhs as at March 31, 2012. As compared to previous year inventory has gone down by Rs 526.86 lakhs which is approximately 14% of total inventory as on March 31, 2012. As there is an decrease in Sales, related purchases of raw material, work in progress and stores and spares amounting to Rs 523.71 lakhs has decreased Even though inventory has gone down, inventory holding days has gone up to 113 days as compared to 105 days as on March 31, 2012. The said holding days has increased as on account of increase in purchases during the last quarter Jan 2013 to March 2013 by Rs 1,193.47 lakhs.

TRADE PAYABLES

As compared to previous year Trade payables as on March 31, 2013 has decreased by Rs 291.32 lakhs. As sales are decreased during the period under review, there is decrease in credit purchase of raw material, job work charges. Hence there is decrease in Trade payables. Although the Trade payables has decreased as at March 31, 2013, Trade payable outstanding in number of days has increased to 95 days as compared to 83 days as on March 31, 2012 as credit purchases of raw material has increased by Rs 1,193.47 in last quarter of year and for which payments have not been made before March 31, 2013.

TRADE RECEIVABLES

Trade Receivables (net of allowance for doubtful debts) are Rs 6,760.58 lakhs as at March 31, 2013, as compared to Rs 6,718.01 lakhs as at March 31, 2012. The allowances for doubtful debts are Rs 6.55 lakhs as at March 31, 2013 against Rs 4.60 lakhs as at March 31, 2012. Although the amount of Trade receivables has decreased as on March 31, 2013, the Trade receivables outstanding in number of days has increased to 110 days from 99 days as on March 31, 2012 as sales are increased in the last quarter of the year by Rs 1,461.43 lakhs and for which payments have not been received till March 31,2013.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Rs. in lakhs

Expenditure FY-2012-2013 FY-2011-2012 Cost of Goods Sold 10,955.37 12,641.59 Employee benefits 2,108.65 1,925.94 Finance Costs 292.74 316.39 Depreciation and amortisation 847.56 841.34 Other expenses 4,647.20 5,173.03

Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) :

Cost of goods sold in terms of net revenue has gone down by 2.67% as compared to March 31, 2012 on account of strengthening of US Dollar. As a part of cost control policy company continues to procure raw material and components of Assemblies from domestic market barring few which are customer specific.

Employee benefits:

The total employee cost has gone up by Rs 182.71 lakhs due to annual increase in wages and salaries of workers and staff.

Finance costs:

As revised Schedule VI requires exchange differences arising on foreign currency borrowing to be adjusted as interest cost, the same has gone down by Rs 46.77 lakhs and interest on loan and bill discounting has gone up by Rs 23.11 lakhs as compared to March 2012.

Depreciation and amortisation:

Depreciation has gone up by Rs 6.22 lakhs, mainly on account of addition to Plant & Machinery during the current year.

Other expenses:

As compared to March 2012 other expenses amounting to Rs 525.83 lakhs has gone down by 10.16%. However as compared to sales the expenses are 21% of sales and which are in line with previous year March 2012.

Certain statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Company s objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company s operations include raw material availability and prices. Cyclical demand and pricing in the Company s principal markets, changes in Government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments within India and the countries in which the Company conducts business and other incidental factors.