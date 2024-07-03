Fedbank Financial Services Ltd Summary

Fedbank Financial Services Ltd (FFS) was incorporated on 17th April 1995 and a subsidiary of The Federal Bank Ltd. The Company was registered as a Non banking Financial Company(NBFC) on 24th August 2010. The Company is into the business of lending mainly against Gold and Property, Wholesale Lending and also distributes retail loan/insurance products for a fee. The Company currently operates through 99 locations mainly spread across South India, 8 locations of Distribution vertical shared between LAP and Wholesale Lending business.At present, the Company is a diversified NBFC; offering multiple credit facilities cover a gamut of SME-focused mortgage loans, loans against pledge of gold ornaments and structured finance. Company also distributes loan products of The Federal Bank Ltd.During FY 2017, the Company began doing business in new markets such as Surat, Bangalore and Chennai for its SME focused mortgage loans to quickly establish a good foothold. The gold loan business showed a good turnaround with most branches turning profitable at the operating level and contributing to healthy NIM. On the liabilities side, it diversified credit lines from multiple reputed lenders. In 2018, the Company raised fully hedged Foreign Currency Debt to reduce the cost of borrowing. It opened 15 new branches It broad based the capital structure, through True North fund VI LLP, a leading Private Equity firm, which infused equity of Rs 169 Crore in November, 2018.In 2019, the Company further opened 25 branches, which increased the network to 137 branches across 4 States viz., Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Similarly, for Mortgages, it opened 8 more markets, in locations like Vapi, Daman, Silvasa, Valsad, Hyderabad & Guntur taking out count of sourcing locations to more than 30.With the opening of 144 branches in FY 20, the network increased to 300 branches. The Company opened 60 branches in FY 2020-21, resulting the network increased to 360 branches. With the opening of 156 branches in FY 2021-22, the network increased to 516 branches as on March 31, 2022. The Company increased the footprint by opening of 59 branches in FY 22-23, and resulting to this, the branch network counted to 575 branches as on March 31, 2023.