iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fedbank Financial Services Ltd Share Price

102.3
(-2.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:54:51 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open104.76
  • Day's High105.07
  • 52 Wk High142.45
  • Prev. Close104.76
  • Day's Low102.3
  • 52 Wk Low 93
  • Turnover (lac)282.35
  • P/E14.58
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value64.37
  • EPS7.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,812.4
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Fedbank Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

104.76

Prev. Close

104.76

Turnover(Lac.)

282.35

Day's High

105.07

Day's Low

102.3

52 Week's High

142.45

52 Week's Low

93

Book Value

64.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,812.4

P/E

14.58

EPS

7.19

Divi. Yield

0

Fedbank Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

31 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Fedbank Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Fedbank Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.16%

Non-Promoter- 23.19%

Institutions: 23.19%

Non-Institutions: 15.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Fedbank Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

369.39

321.91

321.52

290.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,891.44

1,033.77

832

544.43

Net Worth

2,260.83

1,355.68

1,153.52

834.73

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Fedbank Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Fedbank Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

GAURI RUSHABH SHAH

Non Executive Director

Shyam Srinivasan

Nominee

MANINDER SINGH JUNEJA

Nominee

Ashutosh Khajuria

Independent Director

SONAL DAVE

Chairman & Independent Directo

K Balakrishnan

Independent Director

SUNIL SATYAPAL GULATI

Independent Director

Ramesh Sundararajan

Managing Director & CEO

PARVEZ KASIM MULLA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fedbank Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Fedbank Financial Services Ltd (FFS) was incorporated on 17th April 1995 and a subsidiary of The Federal Bank Ltd. The Company was registered as a Non banking Financial Company(NBFC) on 24th August 2010. The Company is into the business of lending mainly against Gold and Property, Wholesale Lending and also distributes retail loan/insurance products for a fee. The Company currently operates through 99 locations mainly spread across South India, 8 locations of Distribution vertical shared between LAP and Wholesale Lending business.At present, the Company is a diversified NBFC; offering multiple credit facilities cover a gamut of SME-focused mortgage loans, loans against pledge of gold ornaments and structured finance. Company also distributes loan products of The Federal Bank Ltd.During FY 2017, the Company began doing business in new markets such as Surat, Bangalore and Chennai for its SME focused mortgage loans to quickly establish a good foothold. The gold loan business showed a good turnaround with most branches turning profitable at the operating level and contributing to healthy NIM. On the liabilities side, it diversified credit lines from multiple reputed lenders. In 2018, the Company raised fully hedged Foreign Currency Debt to reduce the cost of borrowing. It opened 15 new branches It broad based the capital structure, through True North fund VI LLP, a leading Private Equity firm, which infused equity of Rs 169 Crore in November, 2018.In 2019, the Company further ope
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Fedbank Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The Fedbank Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹102.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fedbank Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fedbank Financial Services Ltd is ₹3812.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fedbank Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fedbank Financial Services Ltd is 14.58 and 1.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fedbank Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fedbank Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fedbank Financial Services Ltd is ₹93 and ₹142.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Fedbank Financial Services Ltd?

Fedbank Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -23.64%, 6 Month at -16.12%, 3 Month at -9.31% and 1 Month at -9.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fedbank Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fedbank Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.16 %
Institutions - 23.20 %
Public - 15.64 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Fedbank Financial Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.