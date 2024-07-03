Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹104.76
Prev. Close₹104.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹282.35
Day's High₹105.07
Day's Low₹102.3
52 Week's High₹142.45
52 Week's Low₹93
Book Value₹64.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,812.4
P/E14.58
EPS7.19
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
369.39
321.91
321.52
290.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,891.44
1,033.77
832
544.43
Net Worth
2,260.83
1,355.68
1,153.52
834.73
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
GAURI RUSHABH SHAH
Non Executive Director
Shyam Srinivasan
Nominee
MANINDER SINGH JUNEJA
Nominee
Ashutosh Khajuria
Independent Director
SONAL DAVE
Chairman & Independent Directo
K Balakrishnan
Independent Director
SUNIL SATYAPAL GULATI
Independent Director
Ramesh Sundararajan
Managing Director & CEO
PARVEZ KASIM MULLA
Reports by Fedbank Financial Services Ltd
Summary
Fedbank Financial Services Ltd (FFS) was incorporated on 17th April 1995 and a subsidiary of The Federal Bank Ltd. The Company was registered as a Non banking Financial Company(NBFC) on 24th August 2010. The Company is into the business of lending mainly against Gold and Property, Wholesale Lending and also distributes retail loan/insurance products for a fee. The Company currently operates through 99 locations mainly spread across South India, 8 locations of Distribution vertical shared between LAP and Wholesale Lending business.At present, the Company is a diversified NBFC; offering multiple credit facilities cover a gamut of SME-focused mortgage loans, loans against pledge of gold ornaments and structured finance. Company also distributes loan products of The Federal Bank Ltd.During FY 2017, the Company began doing business in new markets such as Surat, Bangalore and Chennai for its SME focused mortgage loans to quickly establish a good foothold. The gold loan business showed a good turnaround with most branches turning profitable at the operating level and contributing to healthy NIM. On the liabilities side, it diversified credit lines from multiple reputed lenders. In 2018, the Company raised fully hedged Foreign Currency Debt to reduce the cost of borrowing. It opened 15 new branches It broad based the capital structure, through True North fund VI LLP, a leading Private Equity firm, which infused equity of Rs 169 Crore in November, 2018.In 2019, the Company further ope
Read More
The Fedbank Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹102.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fedbank Financial Services Ltd is ₹3812.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Fedbank Financial Services Ltd is 14.58 and 1.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fedbank Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fedbank Financial Services Ltd is ₹93 and ₹142.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Fedbank Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -23.64%, 6 Month at -16.12%, 3 Month at -9.31% and 1 Month at -9.72%.
