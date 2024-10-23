Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 29 Nov 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on 29th November, 2024

Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 22, 2024.

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 27 Sep 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for appointment Mr. Shyam Srinivasan, Non-Executive Director as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Board Meeting 24 Sep 2024 24 Sep 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for appointment of Mrs. Sonal Dave as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director and Completion of the term of Mr. K Balakrishnan as Chairman of the Board and Independent Director of the Company

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

Fedbank Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve offer and issue Non-convertible Debentures (NCD) in one/more tranches/series upto Rs. 2500 crores to select potential investors on Private placement basis. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 22, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

Fedbank Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 and Issuance of Non-convertible Debentures on private placement basis. Outcome of the Board meeting held on July 19, 2024 and submission of the unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2024 pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for appointment of M/s. KKC & Associates, LLP Charted Accountants as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the period of three years from the Conclusion of ensuing AGM subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 8 May 2024

Re-appointment of Mr. Shardul Kadam as CRO for a further period of 3 years with effect from May 12, 2024

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

