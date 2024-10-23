iifl-logo-icon 1
Fedbank Financial Services Ltd Board Meeting

96.42
(-1.91%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Nov 202429 Nov 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on 29th November, 2024
Board Meeting23 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
Fedbank Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation to Consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Second quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting held on October 23, 2024 and submission of the Unaudited Financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.10.2024)
Board Meeting22 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 22, 2024.
Board Meeting27 Sep 202427 Sep 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for appointment Mr. Shyam Srinivasan, Non-Executive Director as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
Board Meeting24 Sep 202424 Sep 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for appointment of Mrs. Sonal Dave as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director and Completion of the term of Mr. K Balakrishnan as Chairman of the Board and Independent Director of the Company
Board Meeting22 Aug 202416 Aug 2024
Fedbank Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve offer and issue Non-convertible Debentures (NCD) in one/more tranches/series upto Rs. 2500 crores to select potential investors on Private placement basis. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 22, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
Fedbank Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 and Issuance of Non-convertible Debentures on private placement basis. Outcome of the Board meeting held on July 19, 2024 and submission of the unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2024 pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
Board Meeting16 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for appointment of M/s. KKC & Associates, LLP Charted Accountants as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the period of three years from the Conclusion of ensuing AGM subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company
Board Meeting8 May 20248 May 2024
Re-appointment of Mr. Shardul Kadam as CRO for a further period of 3 years with effect from May 12, 2024
Board Meeting29 Apr 202419 Apr 2024
Fedbank Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting held on April 29, 2024 and submission of Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024)
Board Meeting25 Apr 202425 Apr 2024
Intimation of appointment of Mr. Harsh Dugar as Nominee Director in place of Mr. Ashutosh Khajuria w.e.f. May 01, 2024 Change in Registered Office

