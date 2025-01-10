iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fedbank Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

100.15
(-0.14%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Fedbank Financial Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

369.39

321.91

321.52

290.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,891.44

1,033.77

832

544.43

Net Worth

2,260.83

1,355.68

1,153.52

834.73

Minority Interest

Debt

8,340.18

7,269.87

5,153.87

4,452.71

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10,601.01

8,625.55

6,307.39

5,287.44

Fixed Assets

145.83

146.32

154.28

133.98

Intangible Assets

Investments

751.28

680.62

514.33

32.49

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.19

21.83

31.5

20.38

Networking Capital

-306.28

-317.54

-180.12

-132.34

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

29.76

14.85

11.84

1.17

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

200.79

113.05

56.35

45.35

Sundry Creditors

-12.15

-26.09

-6.43

-4.33

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-524.68

-419.35

-241.88

-174.53

Cash

185.54

94.62

142.6

680.79

Total Assets

778.56

625.85

662.59

735.3

Fedbank Financi. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Fedbank Financial Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.