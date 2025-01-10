Fedbank Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
369.39
321.91
321.52
290.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,891.44
1,033.77
832
544.43
Net Worth
2,260.83
1,355.68
1,153.52
834.73
Minority Interest
Debt
8,340.18
7,269.87
5,153.87
4,452.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10,601.01
8,625.55
6,307.39
5,287.44
Fixed Assets
145.83
146.32
154.28
133.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
751.28
680.62
514.33
32.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.19
21.83
31.5
20.38
Networking Capital
-306.28
-317.54
-180.12
-132.34
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
29.76
14.85
11.84
1.17
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
200.79
113.05
56.35
45.35
Sundry Creditors
-12.15
-26.09
-6.43
-4.33
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-524.68
-419.35
-241.88
-174.53
Cash
185.54
94.62
142.6
680.79
Total Assets
778.56
625.85
662.59
735.3
