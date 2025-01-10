To

The Members of FGP LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Standalone financial statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of FGP LIMITED (hereinafter referred to as "the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit & Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and Notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its Profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act,2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, for example Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this report.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charges with governance and take necessary actions as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in the aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit & Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, no remuneration has been paid by the Company to any of its directors. Accordingly, provisions of Section 197 of the Act relating to remuneration to directors are not applicable.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed impact of all pending litigations which would impact its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There was no amount which was required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year.

iv. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not proposed or declared or paid any Final or Interim Dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For MVK Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 120222W CA. R. P. Ladha Partner Membership No.048195 UDIN : 24048195BKEZQL5922 Place : Mumbai Date : 03rd May, 2024

Annexure "A" to The Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 of the under the heading of "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the member of FGP Limited on the Ind AS financial statements as at and for the year ended March 31,2024)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect to Companys Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) A. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company does not have any intangible assets at the end of the year or any time during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(a) B of the order is not applicable to the company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, it has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which its Property, Plant and Equipment are verified every year. In accordance with this program Property, Plant and Equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No discrepancies were noticed in such verification.

c) We have inspected the original title deeds of immovable properties of the Company disclosed in the financial statements of the company. Based on our audit procedure and the information and explanation received by us, we report that all title deeds of immovable properties of the company disclosed in the financial statements of the company and held as Property, Plant & Equipment are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations are given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or Intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. As the Company has not purchased/sold goods during the year nor is there any opening stock. Accordingly, reporting under the provisions of Clause 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments in, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, reporting under provisions of clauses 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not either directly or indirectly, granted any loan to any of its directors or to any other person in whom the director is interested, in accordance with the provisions of section 185 of the Act and the Company has not made investments through more than two layers of investment companies in accordance with the provisions of section 186 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under provisions of clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under.

vi. The provisions of sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act are not applicable to the Company as the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records for any of the products of the Company. Accordingly, reporting under the provisions of clause 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess have been regularly deposited by the company with the appropriate authorities in all cases during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, there are no statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Tax Assessment of the Company. Also, there are no previously unrecorded income which has been now recorded in the books of account. Hence, reporting under provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. a) According to the records of the Company, the company has not borrowed from financial institutions or banks or Government Hence reporting under clause 3 (ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation provided to us, there are no funds raised on short term basis. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a) During the course of our audit, examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company nor on the Company.

b) We have not come across of any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company during the course of audit of the financial statement for the year ended March 31, 2024, hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and as per information and explanations provided to us by management all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with the provisions of sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 wherever applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to Company. Hence reporting under clause 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvi. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence reporting under the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. Based on the overall review of financial statements, Company has incurred losse amounting to Rs. 61.19 Lakhs during the immediately preceding financial year but has not incurred any losse during the current financial year.

xviii.There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditors during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Hence, the reporting under clause 3 (xx)(a) and (xx) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any Subsidiary, Associate or Joint Venture. Hence, the reporting under clause 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure "B" to The Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the Members of FGP Limited of even date)

Report on the internal financial controls over financial reporting under clause (i) of sub – section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of FGP Limited ("the Company") as at March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The board of directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those standards and the guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management of override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.