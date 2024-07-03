iifl-logo-icon 1
FGP Ltd Share Price

9.9
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:37:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.1
  • Day's High10.1
  • 52 Wk High14.18
  • Prev. Close10.1
  • Day's Low9.9
  • 52 Wk Low 5.51
  • Turnover (lac)0.17
  • P/E22.44
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.12
  • EPS0.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.78
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

FGP Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

10.1

Prev. Close

10.1

Turnover(Lac.)

0.17

Day's High

10.1

Day's Low

9.9

52 Week's High

14.18

52 Week's Low

5.51

Book Value

3.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.78

P/E

22.44

EPS

0.45

Divi. Yield

0

FGP Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

FGP Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

FGP Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.44%

Non-Promoter- 5.59%

Institutions: 5.58%

Non-Institutions: 52.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

FGP Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.9

11.9

11.9

11.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.52

-8.78

-7.98

-8.93

Net Worth

3.38

3.12

3.92

2.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.17

0.26

0.12

0.12

yoy growth (%)

-34.48

107.14

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.39

-0.28

-0.19

-0.42

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

-1.24

-0.37

-0.31

Depreciation

0

-0.01

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.42

0.05

0.22

-0.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-34.48

107.14

0

0

Op profit growth

-45.22

96.11

-32.31

21.46

EBIT growth

-100.21

231.72

17.93

-47.77

Net profit growth

-100.21

231.72

17.93

-47.77

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007Mar-2006Mar-2005

Gross Sales

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.09

0.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.09

0.1

Other Operating Income

0.67

0.5

0

0

0

Other Income

6.63

0

1.73

1.69

4.8

FGP Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT FGP Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

H N Singh Rajpoot

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

ROHIN FEROZE BOMANJI

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shweta Musale

Non Executive Director

Rohit Goyal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Minal Kothari

Independent Non Exe. Director

S K Tamhane

Non Executive Director

PARAS MAL RAKHECHA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by FGP Ltd

Summary

FGP Ltd (formerly known as Fibre Glass Pilkington Limited) was incorporated on June 27, 1962. Promoted by Fibreglass, UK, and Bombay Company Pvt Ltd., the Company acquired its present name on 15 Apr.82 after a public issue resulting in the dilution of the foreign collaborators stake, making it a non-FERA company. The name of Fibreglass, UK, was also changed to FGP Holdings, subsequent to the disinvestment of Pilkington, UK, the Ultimate Holding Company. The Company is engaged in the business of Business Centre and letting out of property.The Company installed and commissioned plants for manufacturing Rigid Preformed Sections for pipe insulation, treatment of effluents and recycling of waste fibre. Thereafter, it expanded capacity installed by acquiring the glass division of CEAT on 29 Jun.93. The company came out with a rights issue in Aug.95 to solve its liquidity crunch and finance its modernisation projects. Its Hyderabad plant is the only unit in the Indian fibreglass industry enjoying ISO 9001 Certification. Company has privately placed long term Non Convertible Debenture with Institution/mutual Fund to the tune of Rs.7.50 Crores to augument the ongoing operations of the Company.During the year 2000-2001 the company started running its Business Centre business and it had developed the Business Centre in two phases.During the year 2008-09, the Company sold all of the shares held by it in RPG Itochu Finance Limited and it ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company.
Company FAQs

What is the FGP Ltd share price today?

The FGP Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of FGP Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of FGP Ltd is ₹11.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of FGP Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of FGP Ltd is 22.44 and 3.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of FGP Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a FGP Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of FGP Ltd is ₹5.51 and ₹14.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of FGP Ltd?

FGP Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.20%, 3 Years at 33.24%, 1 Year at 29.32%, 6 Month at 31.00%, 3 Month at -3.35% and 1 Month at 12.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of FGP Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of FGP Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.45 %
Institutions - 5.58 %
Public - 52.97 %

