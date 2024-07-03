Summary

FGP Ltd (formerly known as Fibre Glass Pilkington Limited) was incorporated on June 27, 1962. Promoted by Fibreglass, UK, and Bombay Company Pvt Ltd., the Company acquired its present name on 15 Apr.82 after a public issue resulting in the dilution of the foreign collaborators stake, making it a non-FERA company. The name of Fibreglass, UK, was also changed to FGP Holdings, subsequent to the disinvestment of Pilkington, UK, the Ultimate Holding Company. The Company is engaged in the business of Business Centre and letting out of property.The Company installed and commissioned plants for manufacturing Rigid Preformed Sections for pipe insulation, treatment of effluents and recycling of waste fibre. Thereafter, it expanded capacity installed by acquiring the glass division of CEAT on 29 Jun.93. The company came out with a rights issue in Aug.95 to solve its liquidity crunch and finance its modernisation projects. Its Hyderabad plant is the only unit in the Indian fibreglass industry enjoying ISO 9001 Certification. Company has privately placed long term Non Convertible Debenture with Institution/mutual Fund to the tune of Rs.7.50 Crores to augument the ongoing operations of the Company.During the year 2000-2001 the company started running its Business Centre business and it had developed the Business Centre in two phases.During the year 2008-09, the Company sold all of the shares held by it in RPG Itochu Finance Limited and it ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company.

