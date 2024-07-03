SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹10.1
Prev. Close₹10.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.17
Day's High₹10.1
Day's Low₹9.9
52 Week's High₹14.18
52 Week's Low₹5.51
Book Value₹3.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.78
P/E22.44
EPS0.45
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.9
11.9
11.9
11.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.52
-8.78
-7.98
-8.93
Net Worth
3.38
3.12
3.92
2.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.17
0.26
0.12
0.12
yoy growth (%)
-34.48
107.14
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.39
-0.28
-0.19
-0.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-1.24
-0.37
-0.31
Depreciation
0
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.42
0.05
0.22
-0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-34.48
107.14
0
0
Op profit growth
-45.22
96.11
-32.31
21.46
EBIT growth
-100.21
231.72
17.93
-47.77
Net profit growth
-100.21
231.72
17.93
-47.77
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
|Mar-2005
Gross Sales
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.09
0.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.09
0.1
Other Operating Income
0.67
0.5
0
0
0
Other Income
6.63
0
1.73
1.69
4.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Chairman (Non-Executive)
H N Singh Rajpoot
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
ROHIN FEROZE BOMANJI
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shweta Musale
Non Executive Director
Rohit Goyal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Minal Kothari
Independent Non Exe. Director
S K Tamhane
Non Executive Director
PARAS MAL RAKHECHA
Summary
FGP Ltd (formerly known as Fibre Glass Pilkington Limited) was incorporated on June 27, 1962. Promoted by Fibreglass, UK, and Bombay Company Pvt Ltd., the Company acquired its present name on 15 Apr.82 after a public issue resulting in the dilution of the foreign collaborators stake, making it a non-FERA company. The name of Fibreglass, UK, was also changed to FGP Holdings, subsequent to the disinvestment of Pilkington, UK, the Ultimate Holding Company. The Company is engaged in the business of Business Centre and letting out of property.The Company installed and commissioned plants for manufacturing Rigid Preformed Sections for pipe insulation, treatment of effluents and recycling of waste fibre. Thereafter, it expanded capacity installed by acquiring the glass division of CEAT on 29 Jun.93. The company came out with a rights issue in Aug.95 to solve its liquidity crunch and finance its modernisation projects. Its Hyderabad plant is the only unit in the Indian fibreglass industry enjoying ISO 9001 Certification. Company has privately placed long term Non Convertible Debenture with Institution/mutual Fund to the tune of Rs.7.50 Crores to augument the ongoing operations of the Company.During the year 2000-2001 the company started running its Business Centre business and it had developed the Business Centre in two phases.During the year 2008-09, the Company sold all of the shares held by it in RPG Itochu Finance Limited and it ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company.
The FGP Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of FGP Ltd is ₹11.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of FGP Ltd is 22.44 and 3.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a FGP Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of FGP Ltd is ₹5.51 and ₹14.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
FGP Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.20%, 3 Years at 33.24%, 1 Year at 29.32%, 6 Month at 31.00%, 3 Month at -3.35% and 1 Month at 12.10%.
