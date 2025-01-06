FGP Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-1.24
-0.37
-0.31
Depreciation
0
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.42
0.05
0.22
-0.05
Other operating items
Operating
-0.42
-1.2
-0.16
-0.36
Capital expenditure
0.01
-0.14
0.03
0
Free cash flow
-0.41
-1.34
-0.13
-0.36
Equity raised
-17.86
-15.78
-15.45
-15.21
Investing
0.38
-0.89
-0.61
0.12
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-17.89
-18.01
-16.19
-15.46
