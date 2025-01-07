iifl-logo-icon 1
FGP Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.71
(-1.92%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.17

0.26

0.12

0.12

yoy growth (%)

-34.48

107.14

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.39

-0.28

-0.19

-0.42

As % of sales

230.44

107.53

153.66

340.33

Other costs

-0.49

-1.29

-0.6

-0.68

As % of sales (Other Cost)

290.62

496.08

478.26

545.58

Operating profit

-0.72

-1.31

-0.67

-0.99

OPM

-421.06

-503.62

-531.93

-785.91

Depreciation

0

-0.01

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.72

0.09

0.3

0.67

Profit before tax

0

-1.24

-0.37

-0.31

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

-1.24

-0.37

-0.31

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

-1.24

-0.37

-0.31

yoy growth (%)

-100.21

231.72

17.93

-47.77

NPM

1.54

-476.04

-297.26

-252.06

