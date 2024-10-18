FGP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Tuesday April 30 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. Further pursuant to the Code of Fair Disclosure (Including Determination of Legitimate Purpose) Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Person(s) of the Company and SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 and in accordance with our earlier communication to you dated 28.03.2024 it was intimated that the trading window for dealing in Securities of the Company shall remain closed from Monday April 1 2024 until 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ending 31.03.2024. Accordingly you may note that trading window shall remain closed until Thursday May 2 2024 and shall re-open on Friday May 3 2024. FGP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In furtherance to our communication dated April 19, 2024 intimating your good office about the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, we hereby inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances, the said meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company shall now be held on Friday May 03, 2024 instead of on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.In view of the postponement of the Board Meeting to May 3, 2024, you may please note that the trading window shall now remain closed until Sunday, May 5, 2024 and shall re-open on Monday, May 6, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/04/2024) Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., on Friday, May 03, 2024, inter-alia:1. Audited Financial Results of the company, for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Copy of the same is enclosed along with the reports of the Auditors thereon and a declaration duly signed by the Chief Financial Officer stating that the said report is with unmodified opinion, attached as Annexure A. 2. Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 3. Change in management Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 1. Appointment of Mr. Dilip Mahadik in place of Mr. Suman Kumar Mishra w.e.f July 01, 2024 2. Appointment of Ms. Minal Kothari as Company Secretary and Compliance officer w.e.f May 03, 2024 3. Appointment of Mr. Sunil Kamalkar Tamhane and Mr. Rohin Bomanji as Independant Director w.e.f August 01, 2024 4.Appointment of Mr. Paras Mal Rakhecha as Executive Director w.e.f August 01, 2024 Appointed Ms. Minal Kothari as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of FGP Limited w.e.f. May 03, 2024 Disclosure under Regulation 30(5) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 1. Appointment of Mr. Sunil Kamalkar Tamhane and Mr. Rohin Bomanji as Independent Director w.e.f. August 01, 2024 2. Appointment of Mr. Paras Mal Rakhecha as Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director w.e.f. August 01, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/05/2024)