|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|18 Oct 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|FGP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Friday, October 18, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, which are enclosed herewith, together with the Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|FGP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board at its meeting held today i.e Friday, July 26, 2024 inter alia 1. Considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 2. Recommended the appointment of Mr. Sunil Kamalakar Tamhane (DIN: 03179129) as an Independent (Non-executive) Director of the Company for a term of five consecutive years with effect from September 16, 2024, until September 15, 2029 for approval of members by means of a Special Resolution. 3. Recommended the Re-appointment of M/s. MVK Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number: 120222W), as Statutory Auditors of the Company for the second term of 5 (five) years from the conclusion of the ensuing 62nd Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 May 2024
|19 Apr 2024
|FGP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Tuesday April 30 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. Further pursuant to the Code of Fair Disclosure (Including Determination of Legitimate Purpose) Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Person(s) of the Company and SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 and in accordance with our earlier communication to you dated 28.03.2024 it was intimated that the trading window for dealing in Securities of the Company shall remain closed from Monday April 1 2024 until 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ending 31.03.2024. Accordingly you may note that trading window shall remain closed until Thursday May 2 2024 and shall re-open on Friday May 3 2024. FGP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In furtherance to our communication dated April 19, 2024 intimating your good office about the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, we hereby inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances, the said meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company shall now be held on Friday May 03, 2024 instead of on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.In view of the postponement of the Board Meeting to May 3, 2024, you may please note that the trading window shall now remain closed until Sunday, May 5, 2024 and shall re-open on Monday, May 6, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/04/2024) Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., on Friday, May 03, 2024, inter-alia:1. Audited Financial Results of the company, for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Copy of the same is enclosed along with the reports of the Auditors thereon and a declaration duly signed by the Chief Financial Officer stating that the said report is with unmodified opinion, attached as Annexure A. 2. Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 3. Change in management Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 1. Appointment of Mr. Dilip Mahadik in place of Mr. Suman Kumar Mishra w.e.f July 01, 2024 2. Appointment of Ms. Minal Kothari as Company Secretary and Compliance officer w.e.f May 03, 2024 3. Appointment of Mr. Sunil Kamalkar Tamhane and Mr. Rohin Bomanji as Independant Director w.e.f August 01, 2024 4.Appointment of Mr. Paras Mal Rakhecha as Executive Director w.e.f August 01, 2024 Appointed Ms. Minal Kothari as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of FGP Limited w.e.f. May 03, 2024 Disclosure under Regulation 30(5) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 1. Appointment of Mr. Sunil Kamalkar Tamhane and Mr. Rohin Bomanji as Independent Director w.e.f. August 01, 2024 2. Appointment of Mr. Paras Mal Rakhecha as Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director w.e.f. August 01, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|FGP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today. Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. The Board took note of resignation of Ms. Vandana Joshi as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from close of working hours of February 2, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter-alia, have severally authorized the following Key Managerial Personnel for the purpose of Disclosures to be made as per Regulation 30(5) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024) The Company hereby informs the Exchange about the Newspaper publication of Extract of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)
