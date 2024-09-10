|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|10 Sep 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|We enclosed herewith copy of newspaper publication published today intimating that the Sixty-Second Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through video conferencing (VC) and other audio-visual means. Proceeding of the Sixty-Second Annual General Meeting of FGP Limited held on September 10, 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the consolidated report of scrutinizer and details regarding the voting results of 62nd Annual General Meeting of FGP Limited held on September 10, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/09/2024)
