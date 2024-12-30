To

The Members of Fine Line Circuits Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the Financial Statements of Fine Line Circuits Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of profit and loss, Statement of changes in equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March,2024, and its Profits including Other Comprehensive Income, changes in equity and its cash outflows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the financial year ended March 31, 2024. We have determined that there is no key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Other Matter

The Financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2023, prepared in accordance with Ind As have been audited by the predecessor auditor. The report of the predecessor auditor dated 30th May 2023 expressed an unmodified opinion.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors Report. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of theFinancial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

Our Report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. As explained to us, the Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. ii. There are no foreseeable losses as required on long term contracts including derivate contracts. iii. (a) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that cause us to believe that the representation given by the Management under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatements. iv. (a) No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the company.

(b) There was no amount which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company. v. (a) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software to maintain books of account for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility except for the accounting software for USA branch of the Company. The audit trail features have been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

(b) As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March , 2024.

For DKP & Associates Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 126305W

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF Fine Line Circuits Limited (Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us, these Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification and appropriately dealt with in the books of accounts.

(c) The Company does not have immovable property therefore reporting under clause 3 (1) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year and hence reporting under clause (i) (d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no proceedings have been initiated and are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder and hence reporting under clause (i) (e) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) In our opinion, the inventories have been physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals, excluding goods in transit, and According to the information and explanation given to us, we are of the opinion that the coverage and procedure of such verification by management is appropriate and no material discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification of Inventory by the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns and statements with the Bank in respect of the same. The details of material differences in the quarterly statements filed by the Company with the books of accounts are as follows:

Quarter Ended Particulars of Security Provided Amount as per Quarterly statements filed. Amount as per Books of Accounts Difference 30-06-2023 Inventory 612.70 686.32 (73.62) Trade payables 223.60 251.32 (27.72) 30-09-2023 Inventory 729.49 863.83 (134.34) Trade payables 267.19 257.30 9.89 31-12-2023 Inventory 713.29 805.48 (92.20) Trade payables 216.04 230.88 (14.84) 31-03-2024 Trade payables 256.79 223.01 33.78

According to the information and explanations given to us, the reason for the differences are that the figures reported to the Bank does not include entries considered in the Books of accounts post submission of information to the Bank.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties.

Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii) (a), (b), (c) and (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(iii) (e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loan or advance in the nature of loan granted during the year and there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(iii) (f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii) (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any loans, made investments or provided any guarantee or security as specified under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Therefore, the clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the central government for maintenance of the cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of manufacture of the products and of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed amounts and records have been made and maintained. However we have not made detailed examination of the same.

(vii) In respect of Statutory dues: a. According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited with appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues, were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no disputed aforesaid statutory dues pending as on March 31, 2024.

(viii) In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no such transactions which are not recorded in the books of account, have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), which have been previously unrecorded income. Therefore, the clause (viii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (ix) a. In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and other borrowings and interest due thereon. b. The Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. c. The Company has not obtained any term loans during the year and hence clause (c) (ix) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company. d. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, Funds raised on short term basis have, prima-facie, been not utilized during the year for long term purposes. e. The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the year and hence clause (e) (ix) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company. f. The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence clause (e) (ix) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) a. According to the information and explanations provided to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year under review and hence, reporting requirements under clause (a) (x) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company. b. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year under review and hence, reporting requirements under clause (b) (x) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xi) a. Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Financial Statements and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. b. In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no report has been filed under sub -section (12) of 143 of the Companies Act by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year. c. As per the information and explanations given by the Company, no whistle blower complaint is received by the Company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under, the provisions of clause (a), (b) and (c) (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations provided by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a. According to the information and explanations provided by the management, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit. (xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with the directors or persons connected with him and covered under section 192 of the Act and hence reporting under clause (xv) of the paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a. In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. b. In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not conducted any Non -Banking Financial or Housing Finance during the year under review and hence, reporting requirements under clause (b) (xvi) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company and, not commented upon. c. In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India and hence, reporting requirements under clause (c) (xvi) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company. d. As represented by the management, the Group does not have more than one Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group as per the definition of Group contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the Company has not incurred cash losses in financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) The statutory auditors of the Company have not resigned during the year and hence, reporting requirements under clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company and, not commented upon. (xix) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, in our opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date; (xx) Based on the criteria prescribed, the Company is not covered under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.Therefore clause 3 (xx) (a) and (b) of the said order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) According to the information and explanations provided to us, provisions of the act regarding preparation of consolidated financial statement is not applicable to the Company as there is no investment in the subsidiary, associate Company and joint venture Company and hence, reporting requirements under clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

For DKP & Associates Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 126305W

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THEFINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF FINE LINE CIRCUITS LIMITED

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Control over financial reporting of FINE LINE CIRCUITS LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year then ended.

Management Responsibility for the Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by ICAI and the Standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.