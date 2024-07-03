iifl-logo-icon 1
Fine Line Circuits Ltd Share Price

110.15
(0.32%)
Dec 30, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open104.35
  • Day's High114.65
  • 52 Wk High114.65
  • Prev. Close109.8
  • Day's Low104.35
  • 52 Wk Low 48.2
  • Turnover (lac)1.16
  • P/E132.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.95
  • EPS0.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)52.98
  • Div. Yield0
Fine Line Circuits Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Electronics

Open

104.35

Prev. Close

109.8

Turnover(Lac.)

1.16

Day's High

114.65

Day's Low

104.35

52 Week's High

114.65

52 Week's Low

48.2

Book Value

17.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

52.98

P/E

132.71

EPS

0.83

Divi. Yield

0

Fine Line Circuits Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

Fine Line Circuits Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Fine Line Circuits Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.64%

Foreign: 4.64%

Indian: 28.75%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 66.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Fine Line Circuits Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.83

4.83

4.83

4.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.72

3.69

3.5

2.66

Net Worth

8.55

8.52

8.33

7.49

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

22.65

26.69

28.3

25.52

yoy growth (%)

-15.13

-5.68

10.91

0.9

Raw materials

-7.96

-9.44

-11.4

-9.26

As % of sales

35.13

35.36

40.29

36.3

Employee costs

-4.01

-5.18

-4.42

-4.25

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.05

-0.08

0.13

0.15

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.8

-0.81

-0.67

Tax paid

0

0

-0.04

-0.12

Working capital

-1.27

1.9

1.66

-0.38

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.13

-5.68

10.91

0.9

Op profit growth

-14.95

-13.8

12.7

37.67

EBIT growth

6.3

-19.61

4.59

72.5

Net profit growth

-160.8

-193.75

160.67

-58.19

No Record Found

Fine Line Circuits Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

HONAUT

43,058.55

72.1338,063.76115.10.231,023.94,264.18

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd

SYRMA

628.55

011,162.1116.170.24481.8180.86

Cyient DLM Ltd

CYIENTDLM

667.35

78.515,292.4915.550389.43118.24

Centum Electronics Ltd

CENTUM

2,120.15

81.262,734.329.60.28165.87251.15

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd

KERNEX

1,387.9

02,326.047.25041.1679.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Fine Line Circuits Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kumudini Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Juzer Vasi

Non Executive Director

Upendranath Nimmagadda

Non Executive Director

Gautam B Doshi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Apurva R Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

R M Premkumar

Managing Director

Abhay B Doshi

Executive Director

Rajiv B Doshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mansi Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fine Line Circuits Ltd

Summary

Fine-Line Circuits Limited was started in 1989 by Mr. B. T. Doshi & family. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCBs). The Company is making Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) and has its manufacturing facilities in Seepz- SEZ, Mumbai. Further the Company put in place a New Product pipeline, also it identified fertile new markets to penetrate in its main markets of USA, Germany and India.The Companys products include multi-layer PCBs, high copper board, impedance controlled PCBs, backplane PCBs, and single and double-sided PCBs. The main business of the Company is to supply ALL type of PCBs in small volumes delivered rapidly. To compete in the world markets by improving capability to handle higher PCB complexity (thinner lines & smaller holes) and gear up for smaller lot sizes and shorter lead times and broader materials & finishes all at a continuously reducing selling price.The Company has accuracy to detect SIP technology. It operate through inner layers for signal, Power & Ground, Mixed, Cross Shielding, Inner with Holes, Build-up. Outer layer is used for Signal, Mixed, Cross Shielding. Fine line circuits commits itself to manufacture and deliver detect free PCBs to manufacturing industries by upgrading the services, process capability and with a constant customer focus on quality management system to be effective.
Company FAQs

What is the Fine Line Circuits Ltd share price today?

The Fine Line Circuits Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹110.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fine Line Circuits Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fine Line Circuits Ltd is ₹52.98 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fine Line Circuits Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fine Line Circuits Ltd is 132.71 and 6.13 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fine Line Circuits Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fine Line Circuits Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fine Line Circuits Ltd is ₹48.2 and ₹114.65 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Fine Line Circuits Ltd?

Fine Line Circuits Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.47%, 3 Years at 28.72%, 1 Year at 66.92%, 6 Month at 20.41%, 3 Month at 0.32% and 1 Month at 1.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fine Line Circuits Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fine Line Circuits Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.40 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 66.60 %

