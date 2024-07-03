Summary

Fine-Line Circuits Limited was started in 1989 by Mr. B. T. Doshi & family. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCBs). The Company is making Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) and has its manufacturing facilities in Seepz- SEZ, Mumbai. Further the Company put in place a New Product pipeline, also it identified fertile new markets to penetrate in its main markets of USA, Germany and India.The Companys products include multi-layer PCBs, high copper board, impedance controlled PCBs, backplane PCBs, and single and double-sided PCBs. The main business of the Company is to supply ALL type of PCBs in small volumes delivered rapidly. To compete in the world markets by improving capability to handle higher PCB complexity (thinner lines & smaller holes) and gear up for smaller lot sizes and shorter lead times and broader materials & finishes all at a continuously reducing selling price.The Company has accuracy to detect SIP technology. It operate through inner layers for signal, Power & Ground, Mixed, Cross Shielding, Inner with Holes, Build-up. Outer layer is used for Signal, Mixed, Cross Shielding. Fine line circuits commits itself to manufacture and deliver detect free PCBs to manufacturing industries by upgrading the services, process capability and with a constant customer focus on quality management system to be effective.

