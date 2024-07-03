Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorElectronics
Open₹104.35
Prev. Close₹109.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.16
Day's High₹114.65
Day's Low₹104.35
52 Week's High₹114.65
52 Week's Low₹48.2
Book Value₹17.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)52.98
P/E132.71
EPS0.83
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.83
4.83
4.83
4.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.72
3.69
3.5
2.66
Net Worth
8.55
8.52
8.33
7.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
22.65
26.69
28.3
25.52
yoy growth (%)
-15.13
-5.68
10.91
0.9
Raw materials
-7.96
-9.44
-11.4
-9.26
As % of sales
35.13
35.36
40.29
36.3
Employee costs
-4.01
-5.18
-4.42
-4.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.05
-0.08
0.13
0.15
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.8
-0.81
-0.67
Tax paid
0
0
-0.04
-0.12
Working capital
-1.27
1.9
1.66
-0.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.13
-5.68
10.91
0.9
Op profit growth
-14.95
-13.8
12.7
37.67
EBIT growth
6.3
-19.61
4.59
72.5
Net profit growth
-160.8
-193.75
160.67
-58.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
HONAUT
43,058.55
|72.13
|38,063.76
|115.1
|0.23
|1,023.9
|4,264.18
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
SYRMA
628.55
|0
|11,162.11
|16.17
|0.24
|481.81
|80.86
Cyient DLM Ltd
CYIENTDLM
667.35
|78.51
|5,292.49
|15.55
|0
|389.43
|118.24
Centum Electronics Ltd
CENTUM
2,120.15
|81.26
|2,734.32
|9.6
|0.28
|165.87
|251.15
Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd
KERNEX
1,387.9
|0
|2,326.04
|7.25
|0
|41.16
|79.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kumudini Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Juzer Vasi
Non Executive Director
Upendranath Nimmagadda
Non Executive Director
Gautam B Doshi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Apurva R Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
R M Premkumar
Managing Director
Abhay B Doshi
Executive Director
Rajiv B Doshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mansi Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Fine Line Circuits Ltd
Summary
Fine-Line Circuits Limited was started in 1989 by Mr. B. T. Doshi & family. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCBs). The Company is making Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) and has its manufacturing facilities in Seepz- SEZ, Mumbai. Further the Company put in place a New Product pipeline, also it identified fertile new markets to penetrate in its main markets of USA, Germany and India.The Companys products include multi-layer PCBs, high copper board, impedance controlled PCBs, backplane PCBs, and single and double-sided PCBs. The main business of the Company is to supply ALL type of PCBs in small volumes delivered rapidly. To compete in the world markets by improving capability to handle higher PCB complexity (thinner lines & smaller holes) and gear up for smaller lot sizes and shorter lead times and broader materials & finishes all at a continuously reducing selling price.The Company has accuracy to detect SIP technology. It operate through inner layers for signal, Power & Ground, Mixed, Cross Shielding, Inner with Holes, Build-up. Outer layer is used for Signal, Mixed, Cross Shielding. Fine line circuits commits itself to manufacture and deliver detect free PCBs to manufacturing industries by upgrading the services, process capability and with a constant customer focus on quality management system to be effective.
Read More
The Fine Line Circuits Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹110.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fine Line Circuits Ltd is ₹52.98 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Fine Line Circuits Ltd is 132.71 and 6.13 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fine Line Circuits Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fine Line Circuits Ltd is ₹48.2 and ₹114.65 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Fine Line Circuits Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.47%, 3 Years at 28.72%, 1 Year at 66.92%, 6 Month at 20.41%, 3 Month at 0.32% and 1 Month at 1.06%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.