Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results FINE-LINE CIRCUITS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 30th October, 2024 To The General Manager BSE LIMITED Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street Mumbai - 400 001 Scrip code: 517264 Dear Sir, Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is being convened on Saturday, 09th November, 2024 to Inter-alia consider and to take on record the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Pursuant to Companys Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, the Trading Window for dealing in the Companys securities would be closed from October 01, 2024 till closure of Companys business hours on Monday, November 11th, 2024. Thanking you. Yours faithfully, For FINE-LINE CIRCUITS LIMITED Abhay Doshi Managing Director DIN : 00040644 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) Sub.: Outcome of Board meeting and Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 The Board of directors at the meeting held today at 12.15 p.m. and concluded at 01.15 p.m., approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed please find Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 and Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash flow statement for the half year ended 30.09.2024 duly approved by the Board of Directors along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors for your records Thanking you. Yours faithfully, For FINE-LINE CIRCUITS LIMITED Abhay B. Doshi DIN : 00040644 Managing Director Encl.: As above The Board of Directors at the meeting held today at 12.15 p.m. and concluded at 1.15 p.m. approved the following 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 24 Aug 2024

1. Appointment of Mr. Akshay Rajendra Shah (DIN: 00367382) as an Additional, Non-Executive, Independent Director with effect from August 24, 2024 and recommended his appointment as an Independent (Non-executive) Director of the Company for a term of 5 consecutive years with effect from August 24, 2024 until August 23, 2029 for members approval.2. Appointment of Ms. Maryam Shojaei Baghini (DIN: 07757477) as an Additional, Non-Executive, Independent Director with effect from August 24, 2024 and recommended her appointment as an Independent (Non-executive) Director of the Company for a term of 5 consecutive years with effect from August 24, 2024 until August 23, 2029 for members approval.3. Recommendation for Appointment of Mr. R. M. Premkumar (DIN: 00328942) as Director (Non-Executive, Non- Independent) to the shareholders by means of Special Resolution.

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

FINE-LINE CIRCUITS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 29th July 2024 To The General Manager BSE LIMITED Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street Mumbai - 400 001 Scrip code: 517264 Dear Sir Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is being convened on Tuesday 06th August 2024 to Inter-alia consider and to take on record the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Pursuant to Companys Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders the Trading Window for dealing in the Companys securities would be closed from July 012024 till closure of Companys business hours on August 08th 2024. Thanking you. Yours faithfully For FINE-LINE CIRCUITS LIMITED Abhay Doshi Managing Director DIN:00040644 1. Appointment of Jayesh khimji Rambhia 2. Reappointment of Abhay Bhagwandas Doshi 3. Reappointment of Rajiv Bhagwandas Doshi 4. Retirement of Shri. R.M. Premkumar, Prof. Juzer Vasi and Mr. Apurva Shah The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, at 12.10 P.M. and concluded at 01.20 P.M. approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Appointment of Mr. Jayesh Khimji Rambhia (DIN: 02049473) as an Additional, Non-Executive, Independent Director 3. Re- Appointment of Mr. Abhay Bhagwandas Doshi (DIN: 00040644) as Managing Director 4. Re- appointment of Mr. Rajiv Bhagwandas Doshi (DIN: 00651098) as Wholetime Director of 5. Retirement of Mr. R.M.Premkumar (DIN: 00328942), Prof Juzer Vasi (DIN: 00040682) and Mr. Apurva Shah (DIN: 00004781) as Independent Directors of the Company with effect from August 08, 2024 on expiry of their term (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 18 May 2024

FINE-LINE CIRCUITS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 18th May 2024 To The General Manager BSE LIMITED Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street Mumbai 400 001 Scrip code: 517264 Dear Sir Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is being convened on Saturday25th May2024 to Inter-alia consider and to take on record the following: 1. Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31.03.2024. 2. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. Pursuant to Companys Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders the Trading Window for dealing in the Companys securities would be closed from April 012024 till closure of Companys business hours on 27th May 2024. Thanking you. Yours faithfully For FINE-LINE CIRCUITS LIMITED Mansi Gupta Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Date: 25th May, 2024 To, The General Manager BSE LIMITED Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street Mumbai - 400 001 Scrip Code: 517264 Sub.: Outcome of Board meeting and Submission .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024