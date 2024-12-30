Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
22.65
26.69
28.3
25.52
yoy growth (%)
-15.13
-5.68
10.91
0.9
Raw materials
-7.96
-9.44
-11.4
-9.26
As % of sales
35.13
35.36
40.29
36.3
Employee costs
-4.01
-5.18
-4.42
-4.25
As % of sales
17.73
19.4
15.62
16.67
Other costs
-9.68
-10.9
-11.12
-10.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
42.73
40.83
39.28
42.29
Operating profit
0.99
1.17
1.35
1.2
OPM
4.39
4.38
4.79
4.72
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.8
-0.81
-0.67
Interest expense
-0.43
-0.55
-0.44
-0.39
Other income
0.09
0.09
0.03
0.02
Profit before tax
0.05
-0.08
0.13
0.15
Taxes
0
0
-0.04
-0.12
Tax rate
-7.35
0.81
-30.9
-77.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.05
-0.08
0.09
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.05
-0.08
0.09
0.03
yoy growth (%)
-160.8
-193.75
160.67
-58.19
NPM
0.23
-0.32
0.32
0.13
