Fine Line Circuits Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

110.15
(0.32%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Fine Line Circuits Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

22.65

26.69

28.3

25.52

yoy growth (%)

-15.13

-5.68

10.91

0.9

Raw materials

-7.96

-9.44

-11.4

-9.26

As % of sales

35.13

35.36

40.29

36.3

Employee costs

-4.01

-5.18

-4.42

-4.25

As % of sales

17.73

19.4

15.62

16.67

Other costs

-9.68

-10.9

-11.12

-10.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

42.73

40.83

39.28

42.29

Operating profit

0.99

1.17

1.35

1.2

OPM

4.39

4.38

4.79

4.72

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.8

-0.81

-0.67

Interest expense

-0.43

-0.55

-0.44

-0.39

Other income

0.09

0.09

0.03

0.02

Profit before tax

0.05

-0.08

0.13

0.15

Taxes

0

0

-0.04

-0.12

Tax rate

-7.35

0.81

-30.9

-77.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.05

-0.08

0.09

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.05

-0.08

0.09

0.03

yoy growth (%)

-160.8

-193.75

160.67

-58.19

NPM

0.23

-0.32

0.32

0.13

