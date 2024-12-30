iifl-logo-icon 1
Fine Line Circuits Ltd Cash Flow Statement

110.15
(0.32%)
Dec 30, 2024

QUICKLINKS FOR Fine Line Circuits Ltd

Fine Line Cir. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.05

-0.08

0.13

0.15

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.8

-0.81

-0.67

Tax paid

0

0

-0.04

-0.12

Working capital

-1.27

1.9

1.66

-0.38

Other operating items

Operating

-1.81

1.01

0.94

-1.01

Capital expenditure

0.35

0.49

0.4

0.8

Free cash flow

-1.46

1.5

1.35

-0.21

Equity raised

5.11

4.78

4.16

4.05

Investing

0

0.04

0.01

0

Financing

2.05

2.28

4.63

0.39

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5.7

8.6

10.15

4.23

