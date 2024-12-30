Fine Line Circuits Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.05
-0.08
0.13
0.15
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.8
-0.81
-0.67
Tax paid
0
0
-0.04
-0.12
Working capital
-1.27
1.9
1.66
-0.38
Other operating items
Operating
-1.81
1.01
0.94
-1.01
Capital expenditure
0.35
0.49
0.4
0.8
Free cash flow
-1.46
1.5
1.35
-0.21
Equity raised
5.11
4.78
4.16
4.05
Investing
0
0.04
0.01
0
Financing
2.05
2.28
4.63
0.39
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.7
8.6
10.15
4.23
