FIRST CUSTODIAN FUND (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for quarter and half year ended 30-Sep-2024. Enclosed un-audited financial results for quarter and half year ended 30-Sep-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

FIRST CUSTODIAN FUND (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Enclosed are the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

FIRST CUSTODIAN FUND (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider to declare final dividend. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 30.05.2024 has approved and taken on record financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024. Enclosed is an intimation for the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

