First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd Share Price

129
(-1.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:17:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open136.7
  • Day's High137
  • 52 Wk High165.9
  • Prev. Close130.65
  • Day's Low125.15
  • 52 Wk Low 47.69
  • Turnover (lac)1.25
  • P/E7.91
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value100.41
  • EPS16.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.35
  • Div. Yield0.77
No Records Found

First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

136.7

Prev. Close

130.65

Turnover(Lac.)

1.25

Day's High

137

Day's Low

125.15

52 Week's High

165.9

52 Week's Low

47.69

Book Value

100.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.35

P/E

7.91

EPS

16.51

Divi. Yield

0.77

First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.57%

Non-Promoter- 47.42%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.41

10.92

10.45

9.45

Net Worth

13.91

12.42

11.95

10.95

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.09

-0.17

0.85

-0.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Surendrakumar Banthia

Whole Time Director & CFO

Manish Banthia

Managing Director

Giriraj Kumar Dammani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sudha Jodhani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd

Summary

First Custodian Fund (I) Ltd was incorporated in 1985. The Company is a member of National Stock Exchange (NSE) of india and its providers brokerage services in securities as well as deals / invests in shares & securities. It derives income from the sale of securities in the secondary market.
Company FAQs

What is the First Custodian Fund I Ltd share price today?

The First Custodian Fund I Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹129 today.

What is the Market Cap of First Custodian Fund I Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of First Custodian Fund I Ltd is ₹19.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of First Custodian Fund I Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of First Custodian Fund I Ltd is 7.91 and 1.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of First Custodian Fund I Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a First Custodian Fund I Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of First Custodian Fund I Ltd is ₹47.69 and ₹165.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of First Custodian Fund I Ltd?

First Custodian Fund I Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.04%, 3 Years at 44.78%, 1 Year at 107.38%, 6 Month at 6.52%, 3 Month at 9.61% and 1 Month at 12.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of First Custodian Fund I Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of First Custodian Fund I Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.57 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 47.43 %

