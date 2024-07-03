Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹136.7
Prev. Close₹130.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.25
Day's High₹137
Day's Low₹125.15
52 Week's High₹165.9
52 Week's Low₹47.69
Book Value₹100.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.35
P/E7.91
EPS16.51
Divi. Yield0.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.41
10.92
10.45
9.45
Net Worth
13.91
12.42
11.95
10.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.09
-0.17
0.85
-0.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Surendrakumar Banthia
Whole Time Director & CFO
Manish Banthia
Managing Director
Giriraj Kumar Dammani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sudha Jodhani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd
Summary
First Custodian Fund (I) Ltd was incorporated in 1985. The Company is a member of National Stock Exchange (NSE) of india and its providers brokerage services in securities as well as deals / invests in shares & securities. It derives income from the sale of securities in the secondary market.
Read More
The First Custodian Fund I Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹129 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of First Custodian Fund I Ltd is ₹19.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of First Custodian Fund I Ltd is 7.91 and 1.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a First Custodian Fund I Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of First Custodian Fund I Ltd is ₹47.69 and ₹165.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
First Custodian Fund I Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.04%, 3 Years at 44.78%, 1 Year at 107.38%, 6 Month at 6.52%, 3 Month at 9.61% and 1 Month at 12.00%.
