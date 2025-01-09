First Custodian Fund(I) Ltd Management Discussions

The Company has opted for exemption under Regulation 15 (2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 in respect of report on Management Discussion and Analysis.

ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is as under:

A. Conservation of Energy, Technology absorption, adaptation and innovation

The Company is not engaged in any manufacturing activity. The Company is in service industry. Hence, the Company has not taken any energy conservation measures. There are no additional investments and proposals, for reduction of consumption of energy. The Company has not deployed any Research and Development facility or absorbed any technology. Hence, no disclosures are required to be given.

B. Foreign Exchange Earning & Outgo

Foreign Exchange Earnings/Outgo (Rs. In Millions) Foreign Exchange Earned Nil Foreign Exchange Outgo Nil

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The details forming part of the extract of the Annual Return inform MGT-9 is annexed herewith as "Annexure B".

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

There is no employee in the Company drawing monthly remuneration of Rs. 5,00,000/- per month or Rs. 60,00,000/- per annum. Hence the Company is not required to disclose any information as per Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

HUMAN RESOURCES

The relations of the employees of the Company have been cordial during the year. Employees are considered to be team members being one of the most critical resources in the business which maximize the effectiveness of the Organization. Human resources build the Enterprise and the sense of belonging would inculcate the spirit of dedication and loyalty amongst them towards strengthening the Companys Polices and Systems. The Company maintains healthy, cordial and harmonious relations with all personnel and thereby enhancing the contributory value of the Human Resources.

ENVIRONMENT AND SAFETY

The Company is conscious of the importance of environmentally clean and safe operations. The Companys policy requires conduct of operations in such a manner, so asto ensure safety of all concerned, compliances of environmental regulations and preservation of natural resources.

ENHANCING SHAREHOLDERS VALUE

Your Company believes that its Members are among its most important stakeholders. Accordingly, your Companys operations are committed to the pursuit of achieving high levels of operating performance and cost competitiveness, consolidating and building for growth, enhancing the productive asset and resource base and nurturing overall corporate reputation. Your Company is also committed to creating value for its other stakeholders by ensuring that its corporate actions positively impact the socio-economic and environmental dimensions and contribute to sustainable growth and development.

GREEN INITIATIVES

Electronic copies of the Annual Report 2015-16 and Notice of the 30:h Annual General Meeting are sent to all members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/ Depository participant(s). For members who have not registered their email addresses, physical copies of the Annual Report 2015-16 and the Notice of the 30th Annual General Meeting under Section 101 of the Companies Act, 2013 are sent in the permitted mode. Members requiring physical copies can send a request to the Company.

Your Company provides e-voting facility to all its members to enable them to cast their votes electronically on all resolutions set forth in the Notice. This is pursuant to the Section 108 of the Companies Act 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2015.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors thank the various Central and State Government Departments, Organizations and Agencies for the continued help and co-operation extended by them. The Directors also gratefully acknowledge all stakeholders of the Company viz. customers, members, dealers, vendors, banks and other business partners for the excellent support received from them during the year. The Directors place on record their sincere appreciation to all employees of the Company for their unstinted commitment and continued contribution to the Company.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in the Boards Report describing the Companys objectives, expectations orforecasts may be forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors that could influence the Companys operations include global and domestic demand and supply conditions affecting selling prices of finished goods, input availability and prices, changes in government regulations, tax laws, economic developments within the country and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations.