Five X Tradecom Ltd Balance Sheet

0.5
(2.04%)
Aug 21, 2023|03:28:19 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

20.55

20.55

20.55

20.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.34

-1.33

-1.34

-1.34

Net Worth

19.21

19.22

19.21

19.21

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

19.21

19.22

19.21

19.21

Fixed Assets

13.01

13.01

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

13.01

12.99

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

1.1

1.1

Networking Capital

5.68

6.15

5.05

5.07

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

6.01

9.15

5.11

5.09

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.05

-0.02

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.33

-3

-0.01

0

Cash

0.53

0.06

0.05

0.06

Total Assets

19.22

19.22

19.21

19.22

