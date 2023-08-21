Five X Tradecom Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
20.55
20.55
20.55
20.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.34
-1.33
-1.34
-1.34
Net Worth
19.21
19.22
19.21
19.21
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
19.21
19.22
19.21
19.21
Fixed Assets
13.01
13.01
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
13.01
12.99
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
1.1
1.1
Networking Capital
5.68
6.15
5.05
5.07
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
6.01
9.15
5.11
5.09
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.05
-0.02
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.33
-3
-0.01
0
Cash
0.53
0.06
0.05
0.06
Total Assets
19.22
19.22
19.21
19.22
