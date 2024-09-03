iifl-logo-icon 1
Five X Tradecom Ltd Share Price

0.5
(2.04%)
Aug 21, 2023|03:28:19 PM

Five X Tradecom Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.49

Prev. Close

0.49

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

0.5

Day's Low

0.47

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

9.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.03

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Five X Tradecom Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Five X Tradecom Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Five X Tradecom Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:48 AM
Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Five X Tradecom Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

20.55

20.55

20.55

20.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.34

-1.33

-1.34

-1.34

Net Worth

19.21

19.22

19.21

19.21

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.03

-8.91

-0.1

-3.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Five X Tradecom Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Five X Tradecom Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Tanu Giriraj Kishore Agarwal

Independent Director

Zubin Jasi Pardiwala

Managing Director

Amit Gulecha

Independent Director

Hardikkumar Bharatbhai Kabariya

Addtnl Independent Director

Anubhav Shrinath Maurya

Additional Executive Director

Ravi Kishan

Additional Executive Director

Sushil Kumar

Additional Director

Dinesh Aggarwal

Additional Director

Maneesh Pandey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Five X Tradecom Ltd

Summary

Five X Tradecom Ltd (Formerly known as Five X Finance & Investment Limited) was Incorporated on 24 March, 2010. The Company name was changed from Five X Finance & Investment Limited to Five X Tradecom Limited effective 23 May, 2016.In 2009-2010, the Company was promoted by Mr. Girraj Kishor Agrawal and Mrs. Tanu Giriraj Kishor Agarwal. Subsequently, it entered into Scheme of Arrangement for the demerger of the Finance & Investment Business Undertaking of Octanct Interactive Technologies Limited (OITL) in Five X Finance & Investment Limited. The entire Finance & Investment Business of OITL was transferred to and vested with Company w.e.f. April 1st, 2010. The said Scheme was approved by Honble High Court of Maharashtra at Mumbai on 26th November, 2010. In terms of Scheme, the Company took over Finance Business Undertakings of Octant Interactive Technologies Limited and is presently in the business of Finance and Share Trading. Apart from the above business, the Company is dealing in Lending, Advancing money to Individual, Firm, Corporates and otherUndertakings and to receive money on deposit or loan to carry on busiess as financiers factors and to dealing in shares, securities, movables, immovable properties, financiers and capitalists. In 2014-15, the Company diversified its business from Finance to dealers in agricultural goods and textiles, etc.
