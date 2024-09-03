SectorFinance
Open₹0.49
Prev. Close₹0.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹0.5
Day's Low₹0.47
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹9.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.03
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
20.55
20.55
20.55
20.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.34
-1.33
-1.34
-1.34
Net Worth
19.21
19.22
19.21
19.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.03
-8.91
-0.1
-3.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Tanu Giriraj Kishore Agarwal
Independent Director
Zubin Jasi Pardiwala
Managing Director
Amit Gulecha
Independent Director
Hardikkumar Bharatbhai Kabariya
Addtnl Independent Director
Anubhav Shrinath Maurya
Additional Executive Director
Ravi Kishan
Additional Executive Director
Sushil Kumar
Additional Director
Dinesh Aggarwal
Additional Director
Maneesh Pandey
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Five X Tradecom Ltd (Formerly known as Five X Finance & Investment Limited) was Incorporated on 24 March, 2010. The Company name was changed from Five X Finance & Investment Limited to Five X Tradecom Limited effective 23 May, 2016.In 2009-2010, the Company was promoted by Mr. Girraj Kishor Agrawal and Mrs. Tanu Giriraj Kishor Agarwal. Subsequently, it entered into Scheme of Arrangement for the demerger of the Finance & Investment Business Undertaking of Octanct Interactive Technologies Limited (OITL) in Five X Finance & Investment Limited. The entire Finance & Investment Business of OITL was transferred to and vested with Company w.e.f. April 1st, 2010. The said Scheme was approved by Honble High Court of Maharashtra at Mumbai on 26th November, 2010. In terms of Scheme, the Company took over Finance Business Undertakings of Octant Interactive Technologies Limited and is presently in the business of Finance and Share Trading. Apart from the above business, the Company is dealing in Lending, Advancing money to Individual, Firm, Corporates and otherUndertakings and to receive money on deposit or loan to carry on busiess as financiers factors and to dealing in shares, securities, movables, immovable properties, financiers and capitalists. In 2014-15, the Company diversified its business from Finance to dealers in agricultural goods and textiles, etc.
