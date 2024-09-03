Summary

Five X Tradecom Ltd (Formerly known as Five X Finance & Investment Limited) was Incorporated on 24 March, 2010. The Company name was changed from Five X Finance & Investment Limited to Five X Tradecom Limited effective 23 May, 2016.In 2009-2010, the Company was promoted by Mr. Girraj Kishor Agrawal and Mrs. Tanu Giriraj Kishor Agarwal. Subsequently, it entered into Scheme of Arrangement for the demerger of the Finance & Investment Business Undertaking of Octanct Interactive Technologies Limited (OITL) in Five X Finance & Investment Limited. The entire Finance & Investment Business of OITL was transferred to and vested with Company w.e.f. April 1st, 2010. The said Scheme was approved by Honble High Court of Maharashtra at Mumbai on 26th November, 2010. In terms of Scheme, the Company took over Finance Business Undertakings of Octant Interactive Technologies Limited and is presently in the business of Finance and Share Trading. Apart from the above business, the Company is dealing in Lending, Advancing money to Individual, Firm, Corporates and otherUndertakings and to receive money on deposit or loan to carry on busiess as financiers factors and to dealing in shares, securities, movables, immovable properties, financiers and capitalists. In 2014-15, the Company diversified its business from Finance to dealers in agricultural goods and textiles, etc.

